The Mattress Matters: Science of Mattress Comfort and Sleep Quality

The Boston Mattress Satisfaction Questionnaire (BMSQ) assesses mattress satisfaction, revealing insights into mattress preferences and their impact on sleep quality.
- Boston Mattress Satisfaction Questionnaire (BMSQ) helps assess mattress satisfaction and characteristics
- Most people are somewhat satisfied with their mattresses, with an average satisfaction score of 6.9/10
- Mattress types like all-foam, hybrid, and air-filled chambers were linked to higher satisfaction compared to all-spring mattresses
Developing a tool to assess mattress satisfaction: the Boston Mattress Satisfaction Questionnaire
Go to source). They conducted the BMSQ survey on a representative sample of more than 1,000 adults in the United States, discovering that the tool is internally reliable and effective for evaluating mattress satisfaction. It could be beneficial for consumers, researchers, and industry experts. The findings were published in Frontiers in Sleep.
Lack of Research on Mattresses in Sleep Science“A mattress provides the foundation for a good night’s sleep, and sleeping on a comfortable surface is one of our key behavioral recommendations for improving sleep quality, but there is a dearth of research on mattresses in the scientific literature,” said lead author Rebecca Robbins, Ph.D., of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.
The BMSQ was created through a collaboration between sleep scientists, clinicians, and mattress industry professionals to evaluate mattress satisfaction and features. Using a 10-point scale, where 1 is the least satisfied and 10 is the most satisfied, participants rated their satisfaction with their current mattress on these attributes. The participants were asked to rate their satisfaction by responding to the prompt, "Using a scale of 1 to 10 where 1 is the least satisfied and 10 is the most satisfied, please rate your satisfaction with your current mattress on the following attributes: comfort, firmness, temperature, and overall satisfaction." These four satisfaction items are central to the BMSQ and make up the satisfaction score.
Most Popular Mattress Types and Their Distribution“We discovered that the majority of people reported being moderately satisfied with their current mattresses, with an average satisfaction score of 6.9 out of 10,” said Robbins. “The most common mattress type was all-spring (34.9%), followed by all-foam (29.9%) and hybrid mattresses, which combine springs with another component like foam or a feather topper (28.4%). Air-filled chamber mattresses made up 5.0% of the responses.”
“Most adults reported owning their mattress for 0-3 years (39.8%), but a notable number had their mattresses for 10 or more years (17.0%). We also found that mattresses made of all-foam, hybrid, or air-filled chambers were linked to higher satisfaction compared to all-spring mattresses. Additionally, having a bed partner was associated with greater mattress satisfaction.”
In conclusion, The Boston Mattress Satisfaction Questionnaire offers a valuable tool for assessing mattress satisfaction. Findings suggest that while most people are somewhat satisfied with their mattresses, there is a need for better mattress options and further research to improve sleep health.
- Developing a tool to assess mattress satisfaction: the Boston Mattress Satisfaction Questionnaire - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/sleep/articles/10.3389/frsle.2025.1509420/full)
Source-Medindia