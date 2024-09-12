The Japanese Man Who Sleeps Just 30 Minutes a Night: Daisuke Hori

- Daisuke Hori has maintained a 30-minute sleep schedule for 15 years, claiming increased productivity and happiness
- Hori trains others to adapt to minimal sleep, claiming many can reduce sleep to 3-4 hours with professional help
- Despite his claims, experts caution that insufficient sleep can lead to serious health issues
Meet the man who claims to only sleep 30 minutes a night: 'I simply wanted more time'
The Man Who Sleeps for only Half an HourDaisuke Hori, who lives in Shibuya, Tokyo, has followed a strict sleep schedule of only 30 minutes per night for the past 15 years. According to Hori, this extreme sleep pattern has endowed him with what he describes as 'superhuman power' and allowed him to lead a highly fulfilling life.
Hori's daily routine is exceptionally demanding, encompassing work, household chores, exercise, and a range of hobbies. He manages investments, plays musical instruments, and looks after his child and pet—all while maintaining his minimal sleep schedule.
In an interview, Hori explained, “I train my body 13 times a week, work over 10 hours daily, and take no days off. My schedule varies greatly, but one constant is my 30 minutes of sleep.”
The Philosophy Behind the Short Sleep RegimenAlthough Hori’s approach may not be feasible for everyone, he believes that those who can adapt to reduced sleep might experience profound benefits. He reflects, “My goal has been achieved: freedom of movement, health, loved ones around me, ample time, and the ability to try anything. I truly feel that no one else is as happy as I am. It was only by becoming a short sleeper that I found this happiness. If more people could live without worrying about sleep, I think the world would be a more peaceful place.”
A passionate bodybuilder with an active presence on Instagram and YouTube, Hori competes annually in bodybuilding events, including the “Best Body Japan” competition. He trains twice a day for up to 90 minutes per session and frequently shares shirtless photos showcasing his results.
Hori has also influenced his family’s sleep habits. His wife now sleeps only two hours a night, and his son, initially sleeping three hours a day, now rests for four to five hours. Inspired by an acquaintance who was a short sleeper, Hori began his journey at age 25. After a rigorous seven-year period of experimentation, he now accomplishes more in a day than most people do in a week.
He currently teaches others how to reduce their sleep, asserting that with professional guidance, most people can adjust to three to four hours of sleep per night within six months. Hori claims to have helped around 2,100 to 2,200 individuals transition to this lifestyle.
The Harm of Low Sleep and Health EffectsDespite Hori’s claims and personal experiences, scientific research consistently highlights the critical role of adequate sleep for maintaining overall health. Studies have shown that insufficient sleep can lead to a range of health issues, including weakened immune function, elevated blood pressure, and mental health problems such as depression.
The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Sleep medicine specialist Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer emphasizes that sleep is essential for bodily functions, including the restoration of nutrients and the removal of toxins. Even minor sleep deprivation can impair alertness, memory, mood, and daily functioning.
Disclaimer: The extreme sleep routine described may not be suitable for everyone. Consult a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your sleep patterns.
