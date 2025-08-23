The Intermittent Fasting Paradox- Is It Really Safe?

Fasting may shrink your waistline- but could it raise your risk of dying from heart disease? Find out before you jump in.
- Eating in less than 8 hours a day was linked to a doubled heart-related death risk
- Intermittent fasting benefits some, but may harm others- especially unsupervised
- More long-term research is needed before extreme fasting can be widely recommended
The “8-hour eating window” popularized on social media may double heart risk over time! #fastingfacts #hearthealth #intermittentfasting #medindia’
Is Fasting Too Much of a Good Thing?Published in the journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews, the study analyzed data from over 19,000 US adults. Researchers made a striking discovery: people who restricted all their eating to less than 8 hours a day had a 135% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared to those who ate during more typical 12–14-hour windows.
This doesn’t mean that intermittent fasting is directly causing heart attacks or strokes. However, it does raise serious doubts about adopting ultra-short eating routines, especially without long-term studies and medical guidance.
Fasting is not a One-Size-Fits-All ApproachDr. Anoop Misra, Editor-in-Chief of the journal and one of India’s leading endocrinologists, reacted to the findings in a measured way. He reminds readers that while intermittent fasting is inexpensive and can support both weight loss and blood sugar control, it should never be rushed into unchecked. “Enthusiasm should be tempered with careful risk assessment. Until more long-term data are available, fasting should be individualized, supervised, and ideally used only for short-term goals,” says Dr. Misra.
Weighing the Benefits and Downsides of FastingPrevious studies have suggested many positives:
- Weight loss
- Better blood sugar control
- Lower blood pressure
- Reduced cholesterol
- Decreased inflammation
Yet, these benefits don’t apply to everyone, and the downsides can be significant for some:
- Nutrient deficiencies
- Headaches and irritability
- Digestive issues
- Dangerous blood sugar drops for people with diabetes
- Worsening frailty or muscle loss, especially in older adults
Planning Your Intermittent FastingLead researcher Victor Wenze Zhong warns that this study is the first of its kind to link such a short eating window (less than 8 hours a day) to increased cardiovascular deaths. “People should be extremely cautious about adopting such short eating windows over years, since we don’t yet have human studies proving long-term safety,” he cautioned.
It’s important to keep the findings in perspective:
- The increased risk applied specifically to cardiovascular mortality, not all causes of death.
- Intermittent fasting could still benefit many, but only in certain forms and with proper medical supervision.
- More rigorous, long-term studies are needed before experts can give blanket recommendations.
Moderation is the Key When it Comes to Intermittent Fasting or any DietMost experts now recommend against extreme fasting protocols. Fast for results if you want, but do so safely, and ideally as part of a short-term, guided plan. For most, classic 12–14-hour eating windows, which align more naturally with normal daily cycles, are a safer bet.
Obesity and diabetes are huge public health challenges, but there’s no magic bullet. As Dr. Misra sums it up: “It can help some, harm others. The key is balance, supervision, and personalisation.”
Before diving in, consider your personal health situation. Are you dealing with diabetes, high blood pressure, or frailty? Talk to your doctor before starting any fasting plan. If you try IF or TRE, stick to moderate windows. Listen to your body and don’t ignore warning signs.
Trendy diets may come and go, but your health should last a lifetime.
References:
- Meta-analysis and meta-regression of intermittent fasting effects on glycaemic control in type 2 diabetes: Subgroup analyses and variability (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dsx.2025.103279)
- Intermittent fasting for weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/intermittent-fasting-weight-loss-people-type-2-diabetes)
Source-Medindia