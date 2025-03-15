About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Hidden Dangers of Brain Stroke - Act FAST

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 15 2025 9:49 AM

Timely action during a stroke can mean the difference between recovery and lifelong impairment.

The Hidden Dangers of Brain Stroke - Act FAST
Highlights:
  • Stroke strikes suddenly, but early recognition can save lives
  • Lifestyle changes like a healthy diet and exercise reduce stroke risk
  • Timely treatment within the "golden hour" improves recovery outcomes
A brain stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, depriving it of oxygen and nutrients. This leads to the rapid death of brain cells, causing severe health complications or even death. Strokes are medical emergencies that require immediate attention, as every second counts in minimizing brain damage (1 Trusted Source
Global, regional, and national burden of stroke and its risk factors, 1990-2019: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019

Go to source).

How to Deal with a Stroke - Signs - Symptoms - Risk Factors - Prevention
How to Deal with a Stroke - Signs - Symptoms - Risk Factors - Prevention
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
Types of Stroke

Ischemic Stroke


This is the most common type, accounting for about 87% of all strokes. It occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery supplying blood to the brain. Conditions like high cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes increase the risk of ischemic strokes.

Hemorrhagic Stroke


This occurs when a weakened blood vessel in the brain bursts, leading to internal bleeding. Uncontrolled high blood pressure and aneurysms are the primary causes of hemorrhagic strokes.

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)


Often referred to as a "mini-stroke," a TIA is a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain. Though symptoms resolve within 24 hours, it serves as a warning sign for a future major stroke (2 Trusted Source
Stroke Risk Factors, Genetics, and Prevention

Go to source).


How Winter Increases Stroke Risk?
How Winter Increases Stroke Risk?
Winter season causes vascular constriction and blood clotting risk that eventually elevate the risk of stroke.

Recognizing Stroke Symptoms

The FAST acronym helps in identifying stroke symptoms:
  • Face drooping: One side of the face may appear uneven or droopy.
  • Arm weakness: Difficulty in lifting one or both arms.
  • Speech difficulty: Slurred or incoherent speech.
  • Time to call emergency services: Immediate medical help is crucial.
Other symptoms include sudden confusion, vision problems, dizziness, and severe headaches. Recognizing these signs early can save lives.


Top 10 Facts on Stroke
Top 10 Facts on Stroke
Strokes occur when the blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. It is imperative to detect the signs of a stroke and rush the patient to the hospital at once. Here are some interesting facts on stroke.

Risk Factors for Stroke

Certain factors increase the likelihood of experiencing a stroke. These include:
  • High Blood Pressure: The leading cause of strokes worldwide.
  • Diabetes: Increases the risk by damaging blood vessels.
  • Smoking & Alcohol: Contributes to plaque buildup and blood clot formation.
  • Obesity & Sedentary Lifestyle: Poor diet and lack of exercise raise stroke risk.
  • Heart Disease: Conditions like atrial fibrillation can lead to clot formation.

Stroke Chances are Higher in Bathroom: Know How to Prevent Them
Stroke Chances are Higher in Bathroom: Know How to Prevent Them
Discover why strokes often occur in bathrooms and learn crucial prevention tips for a safer bathing experience.

Preventing Brain Stroke

Stroke prevention involves making lifestyle changes and managing underlying health conditions. Some preventive measures include:
  • Maintaining a Healthy Diet: Reduce sodium, saturated fats, and processed foods.
  • Regular Exercise: At least 30 minutes of moderate activity most days of the week.
  • Controlling Blood Pressure & Sugar Levels: Routine check-ups and medications help in managing them.
  • Quitting Smoking & Limiting Alcohol Intake: These significantly lower stroke risk.
  • Managing Stress: Meditation, deep breathing, and yoga can promote mental well-being.

Treatment and Recovery from Stroke

Immediate treatment depends on the type of stroke. For ischemic strokes, clot-busting drugs like tPA (tissue plasminogen activator) can restore blood flow if administered within 3-4 hours. Hemorrhagic strokes may require surgery to repair blood vessels and stop bleeding.

Stroke rehabilitation focuses on regaining lost functions through:
  • Physical therapy: Improves mobility and muscle strength.
  • Speech therapy: Helps in recovering communication skills.
  • Cognitive therapy: Assists in memory and problem-solving recovery.
A brain stroke can strike suddenly, changing lives in an instant-it affects families, livelihoods, and futures. While medical advancements have improved survival rates, prevention remains the best defense. Small, conscious choices—like staying active, managing stress, and prioritizing regular health check-ups can significantly reduce stroke risk. But when a stroke does occur, recognizing symptoms early and acting fast can make all the difference.

Every second counts in a stroke – recognize the signs, take action, and save lives.

References:
  1. Global, regional, and national burden of stroke and its risk factors, 1990-2019: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34487721/)
  2. Stroke Risk Factors, Genetics, and Prevention - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28154098/)

Source-Medindia


