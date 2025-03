The Hidden Dangers of Brain Stroke - Act FAST

Timely action during a stroke can mean the difference between recovery and lifelong impairment.

Did You Know?

A brain stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, depriving it of oxygen and nutrients. This leads to the rapid death of brain cells, causing severe health complications or even death. Strokes are medical emergencies that require immediate attention, as every second counts in minimizing brain damage ().This is the most common type, accounting for about 87% of all strokes. It occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery supplying blood to the brain. Conditions like high cholesterol hypertension , and diabetes increase the risk of ischemic strokes.This occurs when a weakened blood vessel in the brain bursts, leading to internal bleeding. Uncontrolled high blood pressure and aneurysms are the primary causes of hemorrhagic strokes.Often referred to as a "mini-stroke," a TIA is a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain. Though symptoms resolve within 24 hours, it serves as a warning sign for a future major stroke ().The FAST acronym helps in identifying stroke symptoms:Other symptoms include sudden confusion, vision problems, dizziness, and severe headaches. Recognizing these signs early can save lives.Certain factors increase the likelihood of experiencing a stroke. These include:Stroke prevention involves making lifestyle changes and managing underlying health conditions. Some preventive measures include:Immediate treatment depends on the type of stroke. For ischemic strokes, clot-busting drugs like tPA (tissue plasminogen activator) can restore blood flow if administered within 3-4 hours. Hemorrhagic strokes may require surgery to repair blood vessels and stop bleeding.Stroke rehabilitation focuses on regaining lost functions through:A brain stroke can strike suddenly, changing lives in an instant-it affects families, livelihoods, and futures. While medical advancements have improved survival rates, prevention remains the best defense. Small, conscious choices—like staying active, managing stress, and prioritizing regular health check-ups can significantly reduce stroke risk. But when a stroke does occur, recognizing symptoms early and acting fast can make all the difference.Source-Medindia