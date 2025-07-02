Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, July 02). The Green Apple Effect: Slimmer, Stronger, Sharper! . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 02, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-green-apple-effect-slimmer-stronger-sharper-220294-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "The Green Apple Effect: Slimmer, Stronger, Sharper!". Medindia. Jul 02, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-green-apple-effect-slimmer-stronger-sharper-220294-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "The Green Apple Effect: Slimmer, Stronger, Sharper!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-green-apple-effect-slimmer-stronger-sharper-220294-1.htm. (accessed Jul 02, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. The Green Apple Effect: Slimmer, Stronger, Sharper!. Medindia, viewed Jul 02, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-green-apple-effect-slimmer-stronger-sharper-220294-1.htm.