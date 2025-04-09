About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Future of Dentistry Is Almost Here

Written by Dr. Leena M
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 9 2025 3:40 PM

Humans to regrow lost teeth naturally.

The Future of Dentistry Is Almost Here
Highlights:
  • Scientists discovered a drug that activates dormant tooth buds by blocking the USAG-1 protein
  • Animal trials showed success, and human clinical trials are now underway in Japan
  • This breakthrough could eliminate the need for dentures and implants by 2030
Imagine waking up one day, looking in the mirror, and discovering that a once-missing tooth has grown back—naturally. No drills, no implants, no dentures. Just your own body doing what once seemed impossible. Sounds like science fiction, right? Not anymore (1 Trusted Source
Advances in tooth agenesis and tooth regeneration

Go to source).

Regenerative Dentistry: Can Laser Help Regrow Your Teeth
Regenerative Dentistry: Can Laser Help Regrow Your Teeth
Discover how low-power laser therapy can naturally transform dental care by regenerating tooth tissue.
Science of Tooth Regrowth

Humans could naturally grow a third set of teeth. Oral surgeon Dr. Katsu Takahashi's team discovered a hidden potential in our biology to regenerate teeth. They discovered that USAG-1, a protein that suppresses dormant tooth buds, could be used to stimulate tooth regrowth in mice and ferrets.


Stem Cells Extracted from Baby Teeth Can Help Regrow Dental Tissues
Stem Cells Extracted from Baby Teeth Can Help Regrow Dental Tissues
Dental stem cells extracted from baby teeth can help regeneration of dental tissues known as pulp, reveals a new study.

From Discovery to Human Trials

A new drug developed at Kyoto University has the potential to offer a natural and permanent solution to tooth loss. The drug works by blocking USAG-1 protein, allowing dormant tooth buds to develop.

The first phase of trials will involve adults with lost molars, followed by children born with missing teeth. The research team aims to make the treatment widely available by 2030, with an estimated cost of $9,800 per procedure.


Humans may Regrow Their Own Teeth One Day: Georgia Institute
Humans may Regrow Their Own Teeth One Day: Georgia Institute
By studying the genetic differences in fish and mice, scientists believe it is possible the same tissue in humans could also be able to regenerate new teeth.

Future of Dentistry and Its Impact

A new drug neutralizes the USAG-1 protein, allowing dormant tooth buds to develop into full teeth. This could revolutionize dentistry by providing a permanent and natural solution to tooth loss, especially beneficial for anodontia (rare genetic condition characterized by the complete absence of teeth) patients. The treatment could reduce dental prosthetics and offer a more comfortable, lasting solution. The cost is around $9,800.

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their natural smile."


Reference:
  1. Advances in tooth agenesis and tooth regeneration - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9931762/)

Source-Medindia
Soon There Could be Enamel Regrowing Gel That Could Eliminate Tooth Pain
Soon There Could be Enamel Regrowing Gel That Could Eliminate Tooth Pain
Researchers have now discovered a promising method to regrow nonliving hard tissue, and also lessen or even eliminate pain associated with tooth decay.

