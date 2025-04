The Future of Dentistry Is Almost Here

Humans to regrow lost teeth naturally.

Highlights: Scientists discovered a drug that activates dormant tooth buds by blocking the USAG-1 protein

Animal trials showed success, and human clinical trials are now underway in Japan

This breakthrough could eliminate the need for dentures and implants by 2030

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Advances in tooth agenesis and tooth regeneration



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Humans may carry the hidden ability to grow a third set of teeth—naturally! #toothregrowth #medindia’

Humans may carry the hidden ability to grow a third set of teeth—naturally! #toothregrowth #medindia’

Advertisements

Science of Tooth Regrowth

Advertisements

From Discovery to Human Trials

Advertisements

Future of Dentistry and Its Impact

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their natural smile."

Advances in tooth agenesis and tooth regeneration - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9931762/)

Imagine waking up one day, looking in the mirror, and discovering that a once-missing tooth has grown back—naturally. No drills, no implants, no dentures. Just your own body doing what once seemed impossible. Sounds like science fiction, right? Not anymore ().Humans could naturally grow a. Oral surgeon Dr. Katsu Takahashi's team discovered a hidden potential in our biology to regenerate teeth. They discovered that USAG-1 , a protein that suppresses dormant tooth buds, could be used to stimulate tooth regrowth in mice and ferrets.A new drug developed at Kyoto University has the potential to offer a natural and permanent solution to tooth loss. The drug works by, allowing dormant tooth buds to develop.The first phase of trials will involve adults with lost molars, followed by children born with missing teeth. The research team aims to make the treatment widely available by 2030, with an estimated cost of $9,800 per procedure.A new drug neutralizes the USAG-1 protein, allowing dormant tooth buds to develop into full teeth. This could revolutionize dentistry by providing ato tooth loss, especially beneficial for anodontia (rare genetic condition characterized by the complete absence of teeth) patients. The treatment could reduce dental prosthetics and offer a more comfortable, lasting solution. The cost is around $9,800.Source-Medindia