The Future of Dentistry Is Almost Here

Advances in tooth agenesis and tooth regeneration
Science of Tooth RegrowthHumans could naturally grow a third set of teeth. Oral surgeon Dr. Katsu Takahashi's team discovered a hidden potential in our biology to regenerate teeth. They discovered that USAG-1, a protein that suppresses dormant tooth buds, could be used to stimulate tooth regrowth in mice and ferrets.
From Discovery to Human TrialsA new drug developed at Kyoto University has the potential to offer a natural and permanent solution to tooth loss. The drug works by blocking USAG-1 protein, allowing dormant tooth buds to develop.
The first phase of trials will involve adults with lost molars, followed by children born with missing teeth. The research team aims to make the treatment widely available by 2030, with an estimated cost of $9,800 per procedure.
Future of Dentistry and Its ImpactA new drug neutralizes the USAG-1 protein, allowing dormant tooth buds to develop into full teeth. This could revolutionize dentistry by providing a permanent and natural solution to tooth loss, especially beneficial for anodontia (rare genetic condition characterized by the complete absence of teeth) patients. The treatment could reduce dental prosthetics and offer a more comfortable, lasting solution. The cost is around $9,800.
