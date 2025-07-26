The Drugged Reality of Eating Disorders: How Pills Complicate the Path to Healing

A new study reveals a hidden crisis in people with eating disorders-overuse of both prescription and nonprescription drugs to cope with emotional and physical distress.

Highlights: Nearly 7 in 10 with eating disorders used nonprescription drugs, and 9 in 10 used prescription drugs—often together in dangerous combinations

Prescription misuse, including stimulants and sedatives, is a growing hidden risk in recovery

Holistic care and open conversations are essential to prevent pills from becoming the second disorder

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Prescription and Nonprescription Drug Use Among People With Eating Disorders



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Did You Know? Nearly 9 in 10 people with eating disorders use prescription drugs, and 7 in 10 use nonprescription ones—often without medical guidance. #drugoveruse #eatingdisorders #medindia’

Advertisement

Why Pills Become a Crutch?

Advertisement

The Alarming Numbers of Drug Overuse

Almost twice the general population, nearly 7 in 10 individuals with eating disorders had previously ingested nonprescription drugs .

with eating disorders had previously . 9 out of 10 took prescription drugs .

. Multiple drugs were often used at the same time—a dangerous cocktail.

“No One Asked Me About the Pills”

Prescription Pills Aren’t Always Safe

ADHD drugs (such as Adderall) can be abused as weight loss drugs .

(such as Adderall) can be abused as . Benzodiazepines (such as Xanax) are overused to treat panic or trauma.

(such as Xanax) are overused to treat panic or trauma. Opioids are easily addictive, even though they are taken for pain.

The Hidden Burden: Nonprescription Drugs

Diet pills , heavily marketed on social media.

, heavily marketed on social media. Herbal detoxes and teas that promise quick fixes.

and teas that promise quick fixes. Laxatives and water pills that strip the body of vital nutrients.

Recovery is Not a Straight Road

Prescription and Nonprescription Drug Use Among People With Eating Disorders - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40694346/)