The Drugged Reality of Eating Disorders: How Pills Complicate the Path to Healing

A new study reveals a hidden crisis in people with eating disorders-overuse of both prescription and nonprescription drugs to cope with emotional and physical distress.
- Nearly 7 in 10 with eating disorders used nonprescription drugs, and 9 in 10 used prescription drugs—often together in dangerous combinations
- Prescription misuse, including stimulants and sedatives, is a growing hidden risk in recovery
- Holistic care and open conversations are essential to prevent pills from becoming the second disorder
Prescription and Nonprescription Drug Use Among People With Eating Disorders
Go to source).
Why Pills Become a Crutch?To a person with an eating disorder, the world around them feels uncomfortable; their sense of self-worth is often tied to a number on the scale. Amid this confusion, they find that taking pills is an easy way out; pills help them sleep better, relieve pain, numb intense emotions, and may even promise faster weight loss. Many begin innocently but the line between help and harm quickly blurs.
The Alarming Numbers of Drug OveruseResearchers examined the results of more than 36,000 U.S. adults (of whom 1,051 had a history of eating disorders). What they found was horrifying:
- Almost twice the general population, nearly 7 in 10 individuals with eating disorders had previously ingested nonprescription drugs.
- 9 out of 10 took prescription drugs.
- Multiple drugs were often used at the same time—a dangerous cocktail.
“No One Asked Me About the Pills”Unfortunately, many of them do not share information about their drug use with doctors. And they are frequently left unquestioned, with the symptoms being distinguished from the overall disorder and treated separately. Overall, medications are prescribed without regard to the bigger picture.
An international survey of more than 7,600 individuals with a variety of eating disorders revealed that participants self-medicated with cannabis or psychedelics. Among them were individuals with anorexia and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), who opted for prescribed antidepressants. These medications were considered more helpful for their overall mental health but less effective in relieving eating disorder symptoms. This is the gap where people have been falling.
Consider someone who sees one doctor for anxiety, another for gut issues, and a third for a suspected eating disorder—all of which are the result of a lack of proper communication. Meanwhile, the patient is juggling medications that may be more harmful than beneficial.
Prescription Pills Aren’t Always SafeEven prescribed medications can be risky in the context of an eating disorder:
- ADHD drugs (such as Adderall) can be abused as weight loss drugs.
- Benzodiazepines (such as Xanax) are overused to treat panic or trauma.
- Opioids are easily addictive, even though they are taken for pain.
The Hidden Burden: Nonprescription DrugsOver-the-counter drugs aren’t necessarily safe either. Just because they’re labeled as ‘non-toxic’ doesn’t mean they’re harmless—their effects can be just as damaging as those of prescription medications.
- Diet pills, heavily marketed on social media.
- Herbal detoxes and teas that promise quick fixes.
- Laxatives and water pills that strip the body of vital nutrients.
Recovery is Not a Straight RoadThe problem is not only a medical one but also a human one. The recovery process for an eating disorder goes far beyond simply gaining weight or stopping binge eating; it requires understanding the underlying pain. Physicians, families, and communities need to join hands to ask the tough questions—not just what they are eating, but what they are taking and why. They have to establish secure, nonjudgmental environments where people can discuss their shame and secrecy, as well as substance use, freely. Above all, care needs to be holistic—paying attention to the individual and not only the eating disorder.
Recovery doesn’t come in a bottle. It comes from being seen, heard, and helped—as a whole human being.
Reference:
- Prescription and Nonprescription Drug Use Among People With Eating Disorders - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40694346/)
Source-Medindia