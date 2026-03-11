The Dibaba Dynasty: Ethiopia`s Distance Running Icons

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who are the Dibaba sisters?

A: They are a family of Ethiopian distance runners, Tirunesh, Genzebe, Ejegayehu, Anna, and Melat, known for Olympic and world medals.

Q: Which Dibaba sister has won the most Olympic golds?

A: Tirunesh Dibaba has won three Olympic gold medals, the most among the siblings.

Q: What world records does Genzebe Dibaba hold?

A: Genzebe holds multiple indoor world records in distances from 1,500m to 5,000m.

Q: Did any Dibaba sister win medals before Tirunesh?

A: Yes, Ejegayehu won Olympic silver in the 10,000m at the 2004 Athens Games.

Q: How have the Dibabas influenced Ethiopian athletics?

A: Their success helped establish Ethiopia as a dominant force in womenâ€™s distance running and inspired future generations.