The Color Purple: A Brain-Made Illusion?

The Color Purple: A Brain-Made Illusion?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Oct 4 2025 9:30 AM

Purple is not a wavelength of light—it’s a creation of the brain when red and blue signals mix.

Highlights:
  • Purple is a non-spectral color created by the brain from red and blue signals
  • Individual differences in eyes and brain make each person see colors uniquely
  • All colors we perceive, including purple, exist only through brain interpretation
Think of a violet flower, a juicy plum, or a royal robe—what color comes to mind? Purple, of course!
But the interesting thing is this: purple is not found on the physical scale of light. Unlike red or green, no single wavelength has the same affinity for purple. Instead, purple is a creation of the mind—"a bridge color” that your mind conjures up when it encounters a rainbow gap.

And the story gets even more fascinating: no two people see color in the same way. Your purple may not be the same as mine (1 Trusted Source
Purple exists only in our brains

Go to source).


What Makes Us See Colors Differently?

Not all of our brains and eyes function in the same way. Tiny differences in the light sensors in our retina, like lenses, pigments, and cone cells, can change how colors appear. Some people inherit genetic variations that alter their sensitivity to certain wavelengths, causing colors to appear slightly “off” compared to others. That’s why two people can look at the same object and disagree on its exact shade! (2 Trusted Source
Individual differences and their implications for color perception

Go to source)


There’s No Purple in The Wavelength Spectra

White sunlight contains all wavelengths of visible light, from short (violet/blue) to long (red). When passed through a prism, it spreads out into the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.

But notice what’s missing—there’s no purple!


How the Brain Makes Up Purple

Our eyes contain three types of cones:
  • S-cones (short wavelengths – blue),
  • M-cones (medium wavelengths – green),
  • L-cones (long wavelengths – red).
When light hits your eye, these cones send overlapping signals. The brain interprets the mix and gives it a “color label.” Violet is the shortest wavelength of the spectrum (usually around 400 nm). Then where does this purple come from?

Purple is a non-spectral color and can only exist when blue and red light are combined, and you perceive the two of them together. No in-between green or yellow shade to give them a blend of nature!

And whenever you see the color, your brain is playing a clever trick: using the signal from your eye’s red- and blue-sensitive cells and creating purple.

Without your brain, purple would not exist at all!



Why We Don’t All See Purple the Same Way

Color perception isn’t universal. Factors that change how we see:
Factors Explanation
Biological factors • Minor genetic modifications alter the sensitivity of the cones.
• Individuals who are color blind might not see purple distinctly.
• There is also the possibility of having some women with a 4th type of cone (tetrachromacy) — possibly a different kind of purple than most of us can imagine.
Age-related factors • As lenses yellow with age, colors shift subtly.
• Yet the brain “corrects” the world to keep it stable.
Lighting and Context • Purple may look different under sunlight, LED, or candlelight.
• Context tricks, like the viral “blue-and-black vs. white-and-gold dress,” show how assumptions about light change what color we see.
Culture and Language Factors • The word "purple" does not exist in every language.
• Certain cultures combine it with red or blue.
• The way we subdivide the color spectrum is formed by what we are taught as children.

Purple Beyond Science

Purple has fascinated humans for millennia, partly because it’s rare in nature and hard to reproduce.
  • Ancient dye: Tyrian purple, made from sea snails, was so costly that only royalty could afford it. Hence, purple became the “Color of Kings!”
  • Religion and power: In Christianity and Hinduism, purple has long been linked to spirituality, sacrifice, and wisdom.
  • Modern symbolism: Today, purple is associated with creativity, individuality, and even social movements (like feminism and LGBTQ+ pride).
Ironically, this “color of prestige” isn’t even “real” in the physical sense — just proof of how powerful perception can be.

Minds that Precieve it

All Colors Are in Your Head

If purple is invented, what about other colors? Neuroscientists remind us: all colors are brain-made.

The world “out there” is just light at different wavelengths. Our cones and brains turn those invisible signals into a colorful reality. Without brains, there’s no blue sky, no green grass, no purple grapes—just photons!

So it is not that purple is the only color that is imaginary; it just gives the illusion more vividly than the other colors.

Purple is evidence that it is not only about physics, but it is also about perception. Raw wavelengths of light pass through your brain, and the brain interprets them into something meaningful. In the process, it creates the colors that do not physically exist, such as purple. And since each brain and each eye is a little different, we all exist in different color worlds. In conclusion, the next time someone questions whether something is blue, violet, or purple, remember that you are both correct as long as you perceive it that way.

Color is a part of who we are, not something we can see!


