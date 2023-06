The Bitter Truth: 1.3 Billion People Will Have Diabetes by 2050

Obesity: The Most Important Risk Factor for Diabetes

The highest prevalence was 24.4% for people aged 75 to 79. In this age range, North Africa and the Middle East had the greatest prevalence at 39.4%, while Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia had the lowest rate at 19.8%.Almost all cases worldwide, that is 96% are type 2 diabetes (T2D). All 16 risk factors assessed were linked to T2D. High BMI was the most important risk factor for T2D, accounting for 52.2% of T2D disability and mortality, followed by dietary risks, environmental/occupational risks, tobacco use, inactivity, and alcohol use."The rapid rate at which diabetes is growing is not only alarming but also challenging for every health system in the world, especially given how the disease also increases the risk for ischemic heart disease and stroke ," said Dr. Liane Ong, lead author, and Lead Research Scientist at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine."While the general public might believe that T2D is simply associated with obesity, a lack of exercise, and a poor diet, preventing and controlling diabetes is quite complex due to a number of factors. That includes someone's genetics and logistical, social, and financial barriers within a country's structural system, especially in low- and middle-income countries.""Some people might be quick to focus on one or a few risk factors, but that approach doesn't take into account the conditions in which people are born and live that create disparities worldwide," said Lauryn Stafford, second author and Post-Bachelor Fellow at IHME."Those inequities ultimately impact people's access to screening and treatment and the availability of health services. That's precisely why we need a more complete picture of how diabetes has impacted populations at a granular level."Researchers used the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2021 study to investigate the prevalence, morbidity, and mortality of diabetes in 204 countries and territories by age and gender between 1990 and 2021, and then anticipated diabetes prevalence in 2050.They also gave type 1 diabetes (T1D) and type 2 diabetes (T2D) estimations, as well as estimated the proportion of T2D burden owing to 16 risk variables.Source: Medindia