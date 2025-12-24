Post-Christmas bloating and fatigue may signal gut imbalance, which can be restored with the right food choices.

Is Your Gut Suffering From All That Christmas Food Bingeing?

Immunity

Inflammation

Blood sugar

Energy levels

Mental well-being

High-calorie festive foods

Larger portion sizes

Increased sugar and alcohol intake

Reduced physical activity

The Best Foods for Gut Health: A Post-Christmas Reset



Fermented Foods For Restoring Good Gut Bacteria

Improve digestion

Reduce bloating

Strengthen immunity

Restore microbial balance

Gut-friendly fermented foods

Sauerkraut: Fermented cabbage that is high in fibre and probiotics.

Fermented cabbage that is high in fibre and probiotics. Kefir: It is a fermented milk beverage that contains good bacteria and vitamins.

It is a fermented milk beverage that contains good bacteria and vitamins. Kimchi: A fermented vegetable soup that is spicy and helps with bowel motion in addition to improving immunity.

Effect of the Holiday Season on Weight Gain: A Narrative Review



Prebiotics & Fibre As a Source For Feeding the Good Bacteria

Better bowel regularity

Reduced inflammation

Better glycaemic regulation

Better mood and energy

Top Prebiotic Foods for a Gut Reset

Bananas are gentle on digestion and rich in prebiotic fibre

are gentle on digestion and rich in prebiotic fibre Garlic & onions support beneficial bacteria and gut immunity

support beneficial bacteria and gut immunity Asparagus is excellent for gut balance and digestion

Healthy Fats & Vegetables For Calming an Overworked Gut

Carrots

Sweet potatoes

Avocados

Olive oil

This Christmas Season Reset, But Don’t Restrict

Reintroducing gut-friendly foods

Supporting beneficial bacteria

Reducing inflammation naturally

Helping your body return to balance

Cheers to a Happier Gut and a Healthier New Year Ahead!

