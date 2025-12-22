Did You Know? A daily cup of tea was linked to stronger hip bones, while drinking more than five cups of #coffee a day showed signs of weakening bone density in older women. #bonehealth #bonedensity #osteoporosis #womenhealth #tea #medindia

Longitudinal Association of Coffee and Tea Consumption with Bone Mineral Density in Older Women: A 10-Year Repeated-Measures Analysis in the Study of Osteoporotic Fractures

Long-term coffee and tea habits show different links to bone strength in older women.

Tea Vs Coffee: What Your Bones Prefer as You Age

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is tea or coffee better for bone health as we age?

A: Tea showed a small advantage for hip bone strength, while moderate coffee intake appeared safe.

Q: Can drinking too much coffee weaken bones?

A: Very high coffee intake was linked to lower bone mineral density in older women.

Q: How much coffee is considered moderate?

A: About two to three cups per day did not show harmful effects on bone health.

Q: Do tea benefits apply to everyone equally?

A: Tea appeared especially helpful for women living with obesity.

Q: Should older women stop drinking coffee altogether?

A: No, the findings suggest moderation matters more than complete avoidance.