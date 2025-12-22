REGISTER
Tea Vs Coffee: What Your Bones Prefer as You Age

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 22 2025 2:03 PM

Long-term coffee and tea habits show different links to bone strength in older women.

Highlights:
  • Tea intake was associated with higher hip bone mineral density in older women
  • Very high coffee consumption was linked to lower bone density
  • Individual factors like alcohol use and obesity influenced how beverages affected bone health
Tea consumption was linked to a modest but meaningful increase in hip bone mineral density among older women, while very high coffee intake showed potential downsides for bone strength. The findings of the study were published in Nutrients (1 Trusted Source
Longitudinal Association of Coffee and Tea Consumption with Bone Mineral Density in Older Women: A 10-Year Repeated-Measures Analysis in the Study of Osteoporotic Fractures

Go to source).
Regularly consumed beverages like coffee and tea were examined for their long-term relationship with bone health in women aged sixty-five and older, offering clarity on how everyday drinking habits may influence skeletal strength over time.


TOP INSIGHT

Coffee and Tea in the Context of Bone Health

Bone loss and osteoporosis remain major public health challenges, affecting one in three women over the age of fifty and leading to millions of fractures globally each year. Because coffee and tea are part of daily life for billions of people, their possible role in bone health has drawn growing attention, though earlier evidence has often been inconsistent.

Investigators from Flinders University evaluated information from the Study of Osteoporotic Fractures, focusing on repeated assessments of beverage intake alongside bone mineral density measurements at the hip and femoral neck, two sites closely tied to fracture risk.


Tracking Beverage Habits Over a Decade

Across a ten-year period, participants regularly reported how much coffee and tea they consumed, while bone density was measured using advanced imaging methods designed to capture subtle changes over time.

Analysis showed that women who drank tea had slightly higher total hip bone mineral density compared to those who did not consume tea. Although the difference was small, it reached statistical significance and may have important implications when considered across large populations.


Population-Level Impact of Small Bone Changes

According to Adjunct Associate Professor Enwu Liu from the College of Medicine and Public Health, even minor gains in bone density can result in a noticeable reduction in fractures when applied to broad groups of people.

Coffee intake presented a more nuanced pattern. Drinking coffee in moderation, roughly two to three cups per day, did not appear to negatively affect bone health, but consuming more than five cups daily was associated with lower bone mineral density, indicating that excessive intake could be harmful.


Alcohol, Obesity, and Differing Effects

Further patterns emerged when individual characteristics were considered. Women with higher lifetime alcohol consumption showed stronger negative associations between coffee intake and bone density, whereas tea appeared to offer greater benefits for women living with obesity.

Co-author Ryan Liu explained that tea contains compounds known as catechins, which may encourage bone formation while slowing the breakdown of existing bone tissue.

Caffeine and Calcium Interaction

In contrast, Ryan Liu noted that caffeine in coffee has been shown in laboratory settings to interfere slightly with calcium absorption and bone metabolism. These effects are generally small and may be reduced when coffee is consumed with milk.

Adjunct Associate Professor Enwu Liu added that the findings point to a simple habit that may support skeletal health with aging, suggesting that a daily cup of tea could be beneficial over time.

When Coffee Intake May Become Less Beneficial

He emphasized that while moderate coffee consumption seems safe for most women, very high intake may not be ideal, particularly for those who also consume alcohol.

The authors stressed that although the observed differences reached statistical significance, they were not large enough to justify major lifestyle changes for individuals.

Why Balance Matters More Than Quitting Coffee

Associate Professor Liu clarified that the results do not imply that people need to stop drinking coffee or dramatically increase tea intake.

Instead, the findings indicate that moderate tea consumption may offer a simple way to support bone health, while very high levels of coffee intake could be less favorable, especially among women who drink alcohol.

Everyday Habits and Aging Bones

He concluded that calcium and vitamin D continue to be essential for maintaining strong bones, but everyday beverage choices may also play a supporting role. For older women, a daily cup of tea may represent more than comfort, serving as a small step toward stronger bones with age.

To sum up, long-term beverage choices appear to play a small but meaningful role in bone health among older women. While moderate coffee intake seems safe for most, excessive consumption may be less favorable, particularly alongside alcohol use. Tea, on the other hand, showed a consistent association with slightly stronger bones.

Reference:
  1. Longitudinal Association of Coffee and Tea Consumption with Bone Mineral Density in Older Women: A 10-Year Repeated-Measures Analysis in the Study of Osteoporotic Fractures - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/23/3660)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is tea or coffee better for bone health as we age?

A: Tea showed a small advantage for hip bone strength, while moderate coffee intake appeared safe.

Q: Can drinking too much coffee weaken bones?

A: Very high coffee intake was linked to lower bone mineral density in older women.

Q: How much coffee is considered moderate?

A: About two to three cups per day did not show harmful effects on bone health.

Q: Do tea benefits apply to everyone equally?

A: Tea appeared especially helpful for women living with obesity.

Q: Should older women stop drinking coffee altogether?

A: No, the findings suggest moderation matters more than complete avoidance.


