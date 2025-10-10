Tamil Nadu Bans Coldrif: Toxic Cough Syrup Linked to Deaths

Tamil Nadu bans the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after detecting a toxic chemical linked to child deaths. Experts warn of diethylene glycol poisoning — a recurring threat that continues to haunt India’s drug safety system.

India’s Wake-Up Call

In a decisive public health move, Tamil Nadu’s Drug Control Authority has banned the sale and distribution ofcough syrup following reports of toxic contamination. Preliminary tests revealed the presence of— a highly poisonous chemical used in industrial solvents and antifreeze ().Officials confirmed that the ban was implemented after lab results from the state drug control department indicated unsafe levels of DEG, prompting immediate removal of the product from shelves.The contaminated syrup is believed to have originated from a Gujarat-based manufacturer,, which is now under investigation by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).The move follows a series of tragic incidents across India and abroad. In recent years,have been linked to dozens of child deaths — including cases inIn one recent case, areportedly died after consuming a similar contaminated cough syrup. Investigations later confirmed the presence of the same toxin.Health officials warn that DEG poisoning leads to, often within hours of ingestion.Diethylene glycol (DEG) is acommonly used in industrial applications such as brake fluids, antifreeze, and paints — but never meant for human consumption.Even small amounts can destroy kidney tubules, cause metabolic acidosis, and lead to death. Because it resembles glycerin in texture and taste,has historically caused mass poisonings worldwide.In 2022, theflagged India-made syrups for DEG contamination linked to over 70 child deaths in The Gambia, raising international scrutiny on India’s drug manufacturing oversight.The Coldrif ban adds to a growing list of pharmaceutical crackdowns across India. Following international alerts and domestic fatalities, Indian regulators have stepped upAuthorities have also issued directives forfor all syrup-based formulations before market release.Industry experts say the recurrence of such tragedies points to, especially among smaller manufacturers that may skip testing to cut costs.Health experts advise consumers to remain cautious about over-the-counter syrups, particularly for children.Parents should seek medical help immediately if symptoms such as vomiting, confusion, or reduced urine output occur after consuming any syrup ().Theban is more than a state-level restriction — it’s a national reminder that India’s pharmaceutical vigilance must match its manufacturing power.While Indian drug makers supply 20% of the world’s generics, recent DEG scandals underscore the urgent need forAs Tamil Nadu’s action shows, public health must take precedence over profit.Source-Medindia