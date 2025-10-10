Tamil Nadu Bans Coldrif: Toxic Cough Syrup Linked to Deaths

Tamil Nadu bans the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after detecting a toxic chemical linked to child deaths. Experts warn of diethylene glycol poisoning — a recurring threat that continues to haunt India’s drug safety system.
- Tamil Nadu bans Coldrif cough syrup after detecting toxic diethylene glycol
- The chemical, once used in antifreeze, can cause kidney failure and death
- Experts urge tighter drug testing and responsible manufacturing practices
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Following Children's Deaths from Kidney Failure
Go to source). Officials confirmed that the ban was implemented after lab results from the state drug control department indicated unsafe levels of DEG, prompting immediate removal of the product from shelves.
The contaminated syrup is believed to have originated from a Gujarat-based manufacturer, Sresan Pharmaceuticals, which is now under investigation by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
Toxic chemicals in common cough syrups spark a nationwide wake-up call on India’s pharmaceutical safety. #healthalert #coughsyrupban #drugsafety #coldrifban #diethyleneglycol #medindia’
Toxic Chemical Behind Child DeathsThe move follows a series of tragic incidents across India and abroad. In recent years, diethylene glycol-laced cough syrups have been linked to dozens of child deaths — including cases in Madhya Pradesh, Uzbekistan, and Gambia.
In one recent case, a two-year-old child in Madhya Pradesh reportedly died after consuming a similar contaminated cough syrup. Investigations later confirmed the presence of the same toxin.
Health officials warn that DEG poisoning leads to acute kidney failure, liver damage, and neurological complications, often within hours of ingestion.
What is Diethylene Glycol and Why is It Dangerous?Diethylene glycol (DEG) is a clear, sweet-tasting liquid commonly used in industrial applications such as brake fluids, antifreeze, and paints — but never meant for human consumption.
Even small amounts can destroy kidney tubules, cause metabolic acidosis, and lead to death. Because it resembles glycerin in texture and taste, accidental substitution during drug formulation has historically caused mass poisonings worldwide.
In 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) flagged India-made syrups for DEG contamination linked to over 70 child deaths in The Gambia, raising international scrutiny on India’s drug manufacturing oversight.
Crackdown on Unsafe Drug ManufacturingThe Coldrif ban adds to a growing list of pharmaceutical crackdowns across India. Following international alerts and domestic fatalities, Indian regulators have stepped up random batch testing, plant inspections, and license cancellations.
Authorities have also issued directives for mandatory DEG and ethylene glycol testing for all syrup-based formulations before market release.
Industry experts say the recurrence of such tragedies points to systemic lapses in quality control, especially among smaller manufacturers that may skip testing to cut costs.
What Consumers Can Do to Stay SafeHealth experts advise consumers to remain cautious about over-the-counter syrups, particularly for children.
- Always check the manufacturer and batch number on the label.
- Avoid buying unbranded or suspiciously cheap products.
- Store syrups as per instructions and avoid expired medicines.
- Report any adverse drug reactions to the nearest health authority.
Hiding in Plain Sight: Catastrophic Diethylene Glycol Poisoning in Children
Go to source).
India’s Wake-Up CallThe Coldrif ban is more than a state-level restriction — it’s a national reminder that India’s pharmaceutical vigilance must match its manufacturing power.
While Indian drug makers supply 20% of the world’s generics, recent DEG scandals underscore the urgent need for stringent testing, accountability, and transparency.
As Tamil Nadu’s action shows, public health must take precedence over profit.
References:
- Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Following Children's Deaths from Kidney Failure - (https://www.newsonair.gov.in/madhya-pradesh-bans-coldrif-cough-syrup-following-childrens-deaths-from-kidney-failure/)
- Hiding in Plain Sight: Catastrophic Diethylene Glycol Poisoning in Children - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10695641/)
Source-Medindia