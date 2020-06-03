Take More Steps a Day to Fight Diabetes, High Blood Pressure

In addition, among the women in the study, each 1,000-step interval resulted in a 13% lower risk of obesity, and those with the highest step count were 61% less likely to be obese, compared to women who walked the least. However, there was no association between a lower risk of obesity and the number of daily steps walked for men in the study.said lead study author Amanda E. Paluch, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts.The study results were based on data from 1,923 participants in the national Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study, in which men and women wore accelerometer devices in 2005-2006 for at least 10 hours or more per day for a minimum of four days. An accelerometer is a wearable device that measures physical activity such as walking.The participants' average age was 45; 58% of the group were women; and 41% were black. The average follow-up time was nine years.The researchers said,Based on the current findings, Paluch said she and her team want to expand their research and examine how walking speed might affect heart health risks. The bottom line is thatsaid Robert H. Eckel, M.D., a former president of the American Heart Association and professor of medicine, emeritus and Charles A. Boettcher II Chair in Atherosclerosis, emeritus at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical School in Aurora, Colorado.said Paluch.Co-authors are Kelley Pettee Gabriel, Ph.D.; Janet E. Fulton, Ph.D.; Juned Siddique, Ph.D.; Kara M. Whitaker, Ph.D.; Cora E. Lewis, Ph.D.; Susan A. Carlson, Ph.D.; Pamela Schreiner, Ph.D.; Barbara Sternfeld, Ph.D.; Stephen Sidney, M.D.; and Mercedes R. Carnethon, Ph.D. Author disclosures are in the abstract.The CARDIA study is funded by National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health.Source: Eurekalert