medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Take More Steps a Day to Fight Diabetes, High Blood Pressure

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 6, 2020 at 1:09 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Every step you take can keep you healthy
  • Taking more steps per day can help middle-aged people to fend off diabetes and high blood pressure
  • So, set the right daily step goal to prevent diabetes and high blood pressure

Sneaking in a few extra steps every day to keep diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) at bay, suggests a new study. So, walk more to live a happy and disease-free life.
Take More Steps a Day to Fight Diabetes, High Blood Pressure
Take More Steps a Day to Fight Diabetes, High Blood Pressure

Middle-aged people who walked the most steps-per-day over an average of 9 years had a 43% lower risk of diabetes and a 31% lower risk of high blood pressure, compared to those with the fewest steps, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2020. The EPI Scientific Sessions is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in population based cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians.

Show Full Article


In addition, among the women in the study, each 1,000-step interval resulted in a 13% lower risk of obesity, and those with the highest step count were 61% less likely to be obese, compared to women who walked the least. However, there was no association between a lower risk of obesity and the number of daily steps walked for men in the study.

"Walking is a widely accessible form of physical activity, and steps-per-day is an easy measurement and motivator that most people understand and can easily measure given the booming industry of wearable technologies or smartphones," said lead study author Amanda E. Paluch, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The study results were based on data from 1,923 participants in the national Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study, in which men and women wore accelerometer devices in 2005-2006 for at least 10 hours or more per day for a minimum of four days. An accelerometer is a wearable device that measures physical activity such as walking.

The participants' average age was 45; 58% of the group were women; and 41% were black. The average follow-up time was nine years.

The researchers said, "The results of our study add to the growing evidence about the importance of regular physical activity for improving heart health, and that preventive efforts can be effective, even as middle-aged adults move into older adulthood."

Based on the current findings, Paluch said she and her team want to expand their research and examine how walking speed might affect heart health risks. The bottom line is that adding more steps to everyday life may feel more accessible to people who want to live healthier.

"Diabetes and high blood pressure are not inevitable. Healthy lifestyle changes, such as attaining and maintaining a healthy body weight, improving diet and increasing physical activity can help reduce diabetes risk. This study shows that walking is an effective therapy to decrease risk," said Robert H. Eckel, M.D., a former president of the American Heart Association and professor of medicine, emeritus and Charles A. Boettcher II Chair in Atherosclerosis, emeritus at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical School in Aurora, Colorado.

"For people who find the idea of a daily, extended exercise period and physical activity regimen daunting, shifting the focus to accumulating steps throughout the day may help them become more active," said Paluch. "The more steps, the better."

Co-authors are Kelley Pettee Gabriel, Ph.D.; Janet E. Fulton, Ph.D.; Juned Siddique, Ph.D.; Kara M. Whitaker, Ph.D.; Cora E. Lewis, Ph.D.; Susan A. Carlson, Ph.D.; Pamela Schreiner, Ph.D.; Barbara Sternfeld, Ph.D.; Stephen Sidney, M.D.; and Mercedes R. Carnethon, Ph.D. Author disclosures are in the abstract.

The CARDIA study is funded by National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Move More to Live More

Being active all day can help you live longer. So, move more by taking the stairs or cycling to work to increase your life expectancy.

Daily Exercise at Moderate Intensity can Fight Diabetes

Diabetes Prevention: Exercising every day at moderate intensity for just 30 minutes can control your blood sugar levels, thereby lowering the risk of metabolic diseases such as diabetes.

Top 4 Trends in Walking for Health

Busy from Monday to Friday? Don't find time or space to walk? Here are some interesting places to walk even in crowded cities, making it more fun and healthy.

7,500 Steps a Day Prevents Weight Gain

Recent research from Brigham Young University's study suggests benefits can come from even just 7,500 steps.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood PressureThalassemiaDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideStrokeQuiz on HypertensionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

What's New on Medindia

One Egg a Day can Keep Heart Disease at Bay

Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease

Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive