Tai Chi Shows Strong Long Term Benefits for Insomnia

A new study finds Tai Chi can offer long term relief for chronic insomnia, becoming as effective as CBT-I over time and providing older adults with a gentle, accessible sleep solution.
- Tai Chi built lasting sleep improvements that matched CBT-I at twelve months
- CBT-I showed faster early relief, but Tai Chi continued gaining strength over time
- More Tai Chi participants maintained practice, supporting sustained insomnia remission
Tai chi or cognitive behavioural therapy for treating insomnia in middle aged and older adults: randomised non-inferiority trial
Tai Chi vs CBT-I for Chronic InsomniaIn a trial involving 200 adults aged 50 and above, researchers found that CBT-I led to faster early improvement in sleep symptoms. At the three month mark, CBT-I reduced Insomnia Severity Index scores by 11.19 points, while Tai Chi reduced them by 6.67 points. However, by month fifteen, Tai Chi achieved a 9.51 point reduction compared with 10.18 using CBT-I. Tai Chi also showed a surprising rise in remission, reaching 76.5 percent at month fifteen, compared with 63.4 percent for CBT-I.
How Tai Chi Supports Long Term Sleep HealthThe study noted that Tai Chi may work more gradually, but its effects appear to strengthen over time. Many participants continued practicing at home even after the supervised sessions ended, which may have contributed to the sustained improvement. Researchers highlight that Tai Chi helps calm physical and cognitive hyperarousal, a major driver of insomnia, through gentle movement and focused breathing. Over time, this builds a pattern of more restful sleep and better emotional balance.
Why CBT-I Still Leads in Short Term ImprovementCBT-I remains the fastest method for easing chronic sleep difficulties because it directly targets behaviour and thoughts that keep people awake. Its early performance in the study reflects its reputation as the first line therapy for insomnia. However, its limited availability and higher cost make Tai Chi an appealing option, especially for older adults who may prefer a slower, more meditative approach.
What This Means for People Struggling With SleepThe results offer meaningful hope for individuals looking for natural and accessible ways to manage persistent sleep problems. Tai Chi may not deliver instant relief, but its long term impact is compelling. It encourages movement, mindfulness, and routine, all of which support healthier sleep patterns.
The key takeaway is simple. Tai Chi is not a replacement for CBT-I, but it is a powerful alternative that grows stronger with time and practice, making it a valuable option for long term insomnia management.
If sleep has felt out of reach lately, consider exploring practices that help you reconnect with your body and breath, and remember that better nights are possible when you give yourself space to heal.
Reference:
- Tai chi or cognitive behavioural therapy for treating insomnia in middle aged and older adults: randomised non-inferiority trial - (https://www.bmj.com/content/391/bmj-2025-084320)
