Tai Chi Shows Strong Long Term Benefits for Insomnia

Tai chi or cognitive behavioural therapy for treating insomnia in middle aged and older adults: randomised non-inferiority trial

A new study finds Tai Chi can offer long term relief for chronic insomnia, becoming as effective as CBT-I over time and providing older adults with a gentle, accessible sleep solution.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Tai Chi Effective for Chronic Insomnia in Older Adults?

A: Yes, research shows Tai Chi can significantly improve long term sleep quality in adults over 50.

Q: How Does CBT-I Compare to Tai Chi for Insomnia?

A: CBT-I works faster, but Tai Chi becomes comparable in effectiveness by twelve months.

Q: Can Tai Chi Improve Sleep Without Medication?

A: Yes, Tai Chi is a non pharmacological practice that supports sleep through relaxation and gentle movement.

Q: Is Tai Chi Safe for Seniors With Sleep Problems?

A: Tai Chi is considered safe for older adults because it uses slow, controlled movements.

Q: Does Tai Chi Need to Be Practiced Daily for Sleep Benefits?

A: Regular practice helps, but even moderate long term engagement produced strong improvements in the study.