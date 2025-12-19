REGISTER
Tai Chi Shows Strong Long Term Benefits for Insomnia

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan MDS (Oral Pathology & Microbiology) on Dec 19 2025 12:08 PM

A new study finds Tai Chi can offer long term relief for chronic insomnia, becoming as effective as CBT-I over time and providing older adults with a gentle, accessible sleep solution.

Highlights:
  • Tai Chi built lasting sleep improvements that matched CBT-I at twelve months
  • CBT-I showed faster early relief, but Tai Chi continued gaining strength over time
  • More Tai Chi participants maintained practice, supporting sustained insomnia remission
A new study published in The BMJ reports that Tai Chi, a traditional mind body exercise, may offer long term relief for chronic insomnia in older adults. While it does not work as quickly as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), it appears to catch up over time, offering a promising alternative for people seeking accessible sleep solutions (1 Trusted Source
Tai chi or cognitive behavioural therapy for treating insomnia in middle aged and older adults: randomised non-inferiority trial

Go to source).

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Tai Chi can rival CBT-I in long term insomnia recovery, offering a gentle path to deeper rest. #sleephealth #taichibenefits #medindia

Tai Chi vs CBT-I for Chronic Insomnia

In a trial involving 200 adults aged 50 and above, researchers found that CBT-I led to faster early improvement in sleep symptoms. At the three month mark, CBT-I reduced Insomnia Severity Index scores by 11.19 points, while Tai Chi reduced them by 6.67 points. However, by month fifteen, Tai Chi achieved a 9.51 point reduction compared with 10.18 using CBT-I. Tai Chi also showed a surprising rise in remission, reaching 76.5 percent at month fifteen, compared with 63.4 percent for CBT-I.


How Tai Chi Supports Long Term Sleep Health

The study noted that Tai Chi may work more gradually, but its effects appear to strengthen over time. Many participants continued practicing at home even after the supervised sessions ended, which may have contributed to the sustained improvement. Researchers highlight that Tai Chi helps calm physical and cognitive hyperarousal, a major driver of insomnia, through gentle movement and focused breathing. Over time, this builds a pattern of more restful sleep and better emotional balance.


Why CBT-I Still Leads in Short Term Improvement

CBT-I remains the fastest method for easing chronic sleep difficulties because it directly targets behaviour and thoughts that keep people awake. Its early performance in the study reflects its reputation as the first line therapy for insomnia. However, its limited availability and higher cost make Tai Chi an appealing option, especially for older adults who may prefer a slower, more meditative approach.


What This Means for People Struggling With Sleep

The results offer meaningful hope for individuals looking for natural and accessible ways to manage persistent sleep problems. Tai Chi may not deliver instant relief, but its long term impact is compelling. It encourages movement, mindfulness, and routine, all of which support healthier sleep patterns.

The key takeaway is simple. Tai Chi is not a replacement for CBT-I, but it is a powerful alternative that grows stronger with time and practice, making it a valuable option for long term insomnia management.

If sleep has felt out of reach lately, consider exploring practices that help you reconnect with your body and breath, and remember that better nights are possible when you give yourself space to heal.

Reference:
  1. Tai chi or cognitive behavioural therapy for treating insomnia in middle aged and older adults: randomised non-inferiority trial - (https://www.bmj.com/content/391/bmj-2025-084320)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Tai Chi Effective for Chronic Insomnia in Older Adults?

A: Yes, research shows Tai Chi can significantly improve long term sleep quality in adults over 50.

Q: How Does CBT-I Compare to Tai Chi for Insomnia?

A: CBT-I works faster, but Tai Chi becomes comparable in effectiveness by twelve months.

Q: Can Tai Chi Improve Sleep Without Medication?

A: Yes, Tai Chi is a non pharmacological practice that supports sleep through relaxation and gentle movement.

Q: Is Tai Chi Safe for Seniors With Sleep Problems?

A: Tai Chi is considered safe for older adults because it uses slow, controlled movements.

Q: Does Tai Chi Need to Be Practiced Daily for Sleep Benefits?

A: Regular practice helps, but even moderate long term engagement produced strong improvements in the study.


