Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2024, March 09). Swap Meat for Quorn And Lower Bad Cholesterol by 10% . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 09, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/swap-meat-for-quorn-and-lower-bad-cholesterol-by-10-215177-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Swap Meat for Quorn And Lower Bad Cholesterol by 10%". Medindia. Mar 09, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/swap-meat-for-quorn-and-lower-bad-cholesterol-by-10-215177-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Swap Meat for Quorn And Lower Bad Cholesterol by 10%". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/swap-meat-for-quorn-and-lower-bad-cholesterol-by-10-215177-1.htm. (accessed Mar 09, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2024. Swap Meat for Quorn And Lower Bad Cholesterol by 10%. Medindia, viewed Mar 09, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/swap-meat-for-quorn-and-lower-bad-cholesterol-by-10-215177-1.htm.