Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, June 06). Sustainable Dentistry: Caring for Your Smile and the Planet . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 06, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sustainable-dentistry-caring-for-your-smile-and-the-planet-215948-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Sustainable Dentistry: Caring for Your Smile and the Planet". Medindia. Jun 06, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sustainable-dentistry-caring-for-your-smile-and-the-planet-215948-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Sustainable Dentistry: Caring for Your Smile and the Planet". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sustainable-dentistry-caring-for-your-smile-and-the-planet-215948-1.htm. (accessed Jun 06, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Sustainable Dentistry: Caring for Your Smile and the Planet. Medindia, viewed Jun 06, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sustainable-dentistry-caring-for-your-smile-and-the-planet-215948-1.htm.