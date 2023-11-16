Supplement Smart: A Guide to Avoiding Vitamin Overload

Advertisement

The Three Culprits: Vitamin D, Calcium, and Folic Acid

However, exceeding recommended daily intake, especially through supplements, can pose risks. Experts emphasize the importance of adhering to recommended doses and consulting with healthcare professionals to ensure safe supplementation.Identifying signs of nutrient overload isn't always straightforward. Subtle symptoms such as difficulty sleeping, concentration issues, nerve problems, or heightened irritability may indicate a mild excess. However, the broader concern lies in the widespread fortification of foods, making it challenging for consumers to gauge their daily nutrient intake accurately.Certain nutrients, such as vitamin D, calcium, and folic acid, are particularly prone to over-consumption. Exceeding the daily safe limit for vitamin D can lead to serious heart problems, while excessive folic acid intake, prevalent in enriched grain products, may mask signs of vitamin B12 deficiency, potentially causing permanent nerve damage if left unaddressed.Experts advocate for a "food-first" approach, emphasizing that it is challenging to overdose on essential nutrients through a balanced diet alone. While acknowledging the benefits of fortification in addressing specific deficiencies, they caution against over reliance on supplements and highlight the importance of obtaining nutrients primarily from natural food sources.As consumers navigate the nutrient maze, it is crucial to be aware of the potential dangers of excessive vitamin and mineral intake. By adopting a cautious approach to supplementation, seeking professional advice, and prioritizing a diverse and balanced diet, individuals can safeguard their health and well-being against the unintended consequences of nutrient overload.Source: Medindia