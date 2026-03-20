Sunscreen Myths Debunked: Why Daily Protection is Essential

Sunscreen myths are trending online, but daily sun exposure continues to damage skin silently. Experts warn that skipping protection may have lasting consequences.

Do sunscreens block vitamin D production? A critical review by an international panel of experts

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is sunscreen important in India?

A: India experiences high UV exposure for most of the year, increasing the risk of skin damage, pigmentation, and skin cancer.

Q: Does sunscreen completely block vitamin D?

A: No. Some UV exposure still occurs, and vitamin D can also be obtained from diet and supplements.

Q: What SPF should I use daily?

A: Dermatologists recommend using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30.

Q: How often should sunscreen be applied?

A: It should be applied every morning and reapplied every two hours when outdoors.

Q: What is the difference between UVA and UVB rays?

A: UVA causes skin aging, while UVB causes sunburn. Both can contribute to skin cancer.