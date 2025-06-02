About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Sunlight Powers Your Immune Cells: New Study Reveals Daylight Boosts Immunity

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 2 2025 2:35 PM

New research suggests that exposure to daylight can boost the immune system, helping the body fight infections more effectively.

Sunlight Powers Your Immune Cells: New Study Reveals Daylight Boosts Immunity
Highlights:
  • Sunlight strengthens the immune response by activating neutrophils' internal clocks
  • Neutrophils kill bacteria more efficiently during the day
  • Disruption of circadian rhythm may impair immune function
Have you noticed you tend to feel more alert and healthier when you're exposed to natural sunlight? It’s not just in your head. A groundbreaking study published in Science Immunology suggests that sunlight plays a vital role in strengthening your immune system by "waking up" your infection-fighting cells (1 Trusted Source
Sunlight Effects on Immune System: Is There Something Else in addition to UV-Induced Immunosuppression?

Go to source).
Researchers from the University of Auckland have discovered that neutrophils, the body's first-line immune cells, are more effective at killing bacteria during the day, thanks to an internal biological clock tuned by light.


Exposure to Sunlight can Help Boost Immunity
Exposure to Sunlight can Help Boost Immunity
Spending more time in the sun has harmful effects. But exposure to sunlight produces vitamin D and also energizes the immune cells to fight against diseases.
Advertisements

What is Circadian Rhythm and Why Does It Matter?

Our bodies run on a 24-hour cycle called the circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep, metabolism, and even the immune system. When this rhythm is disrupted by shift work, jet lag, or irregular sleep patterns, it can weaken our ability to fight infections.

This study adds to growing evidence that maintaining a strong circadian rhythm through regular exposure to daylight could support better immune health.


Advertisements

Inside the Study: Zebrafish Light the Way

To explore how light affects immunity, researchers used transparent larval zebrafish, whose immune system closely resembles that of humans. These see-through fish allowed scientists to watch immune cells in action under a microscope.

They found that:
  • Neutrophils killed bacteria more efficiently during the day.
  • This ability was linked to their internal circadian clocks.
  • When the "clock genes" in these cells were genetically disabled, the neutrophils lost their time-based advantage.
In simple terms, neutrophils have a built-in light-sensitive clock that boosts their infection-fighting power during daylight hours.


Advertisements
Immune System
Immune System
Immune system is the first line of defense against Viruses, bacteria, fungi, worms and other parasites, which enter the body through the skin, nose, mouth or other openings of the body, cause infectious diseases

What Does This Mean for You?

This discovery opens the door for new treatments that could harness light or manipulate circadian clocks in immune cells to treat inflammatory diseases.

The findings may also explain why people with poor sleep habits or little daylight exposure often have weakened immune responses.


Home Remedies to Improve Low Immunity
Home Remedies to Improve Low Immunity
Home remedies offer you herbal and natural methods to improve the immune system effectively. Here are some home remedies tips for improving low immunity.

What’s Next?

Scientists are now investigating:
  • Whether human neutrophils respond to light in the same way.
  • If the day-night immune advantage applies to other infections beyond bacteria.
  • Can this finding be used to develop timed drug therapies or light-based medical treatments?
Getting regular daylight may do more than just lift your mood—it could play a vital role in keeping your immune system strong. By helping immune cells respond more effectively to infections, natural light exposure might also open new doors for managing inflammatory conditions.

Reference:
  1. Sunlight Effects on Immune System: Is There Something Else in addition to UV-Induced Immunosuppression? - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5187459/)

Source-Medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional