Sunlight Powers Your Immune Cells: New Study Reveals Daylight Boosts Immunity

New research suggests that exposure to daylight can boost the immune system, helping the body fight infections more effectively.

Highlights: Sunlight strengthens the immune response by activating neutrophils' internal clocks

Neutrophils kill bacteria more efficiently during the day

Disruption of circadian rhythm may impair immune function

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Sunlight Effects on Immune System: Is There Something Else in addition to UV-Induced Immunosuppression?



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Your immune cells have a body clock? Sunlight kicks it into gear! #sunlight #immunity #healthnews #circadianrhythm #sciencealert’

Your immune cells have a body clock? Sunlight kicks it into gear! #sunlight #immunity #healthnews #circadianrhythm #sciencealert’

Advertisements

What is Circadian Rhythm and Why Does It Matter?

Advertisements

Inside the Study: Zebrafish Light the Way

Neutrophils killed bacteria more efficiently during the day.

This ability was linked to their internal circadian clocks .

. When the "clock genes" in these cells were genetically disabled, the neutrophils lost their time-based advantage.

Advertisements

What Does This Mean for You?

What’s Next?

Whether human neutrophils respond to light in the same way.

If the day-night immune advantage applies to other infections beyond bacteria.

Can this finding be used to develop timed drug therapies or light-based medical treatments?

Sunlight Effects on Immune System: Is There Something Else in addition to UV-Induced Immunosuppression? - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5187459/)

Have you noticed you tend to feel more alert and healthier when you're exposed to natural sunlight? It’s not just in your head. A groundbreaking study published insuggests that sunlight plays a vital role in strengthening your immune system by "waking up" your infection-fighting cells ().Researchers from thehave discovered that, the body's first-line immune cells, are more effective at killing bacteria during the day, thanks to an internal biological clock tuned by light.Our bodies run on a 24-hour cycle called the, which regulates sleep, metabolism, and even the immune system. When this rhythm is disrupted by shift work, jet lag, or irregular sleep patterns, it can weaken our ability to fight infections.This study adds to growing evidence that maintaining a strong circadian rhythm through regular exposure to daylight could support better immune health.To explore how light affects immunity, researchers used transparent larval zebrafish, whose immune system closely resembles that of humans. These see-through fish allowed scientists to watch immune cells in action under a microscope.They found that:In simple terms,that boosts their infection-fighting power during daylight hours.This discovery opens the door for new treatments that couldin immune cells to treat inflammatory diseases.The findings may also explain why people with poor sleep habits or little daylight exposure often have weakened immune responses.Scientists are now investigating:Getting regular daylight may do more than just lift your mood—it could play a vital role in keeping your immune system strong. By helping immune cells respond more effectively to infections, natural light exposure might also open new doors for managing inflammatory conditions.Source-Medindia