Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. (2025, June 02). Sunlight Powers Your Immune Cells: New Study Reveals Daylight Boosts Immunity . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 02, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sunlight-powers-your-immune-cells-new-study-reveals-daylight-boosts-immunity-220024-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. "Sunlight Powers Your Immune Cells: New Study Reveals Daylight Boosts Immunity". Medindia. Jun 02, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sunlight-powers-your-immune-cells-new-study-reveals-daylight-boosts-immunity-220024-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. "Sunlight Powers Your Immune Cells: New Study Reveals Daylight Boosts Immunity". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sunlight-powers-your-immune-cells-new-study-reveals-daylight-boosts-immunity-220024-1.htm. (accessed Jun 02, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. 2025. Sunlight Powers Your Immune Cells: New Study Reveals Daylight Boosts Immunity. Medindia, viewed Jun 02, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sunlight-powers-your-immune-cells-new-study-reveals-daylight-boosts-immunity-220024-1.htm.