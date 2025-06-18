About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Summer Heat and Poor Hygiene: A Risky Combo for Your Child's Stomach

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 18 2025 11:47 AM

Hot weather and poor hygiene habits are triggering a sharp rise in digestive illnesses, especially among children.

Highlights:
  • Heatwave triggers stomach illnesses in children by slowing digestion
  • Poor hygiene and contaminated food increase risk of gut infections
  • Proper hydration and clean eating can prevent digestive issues in summer
As temperatures in cities like Delhi climb to a blistering 45 degrees Celsius, hospitals are reporting a sharp rise in digestive complaints among children, including bloating, acidity, nausea, and diarrhea (1 Trusted Source
From bloating to diarrhoea: Delhi's heatwave triggers stomach illnesses

Go to source).
While there isn’t a direct cause-and-effect link between heat and digestion problems, doctors say the body’s response to extreme heat such as redirecting blood flow toward the skin to help regulate temperature can impair gut function and digestion.

This internal shift, combined with dehydration, slows down the activity of digestive enzymes and reduces the production of saliva and gastric juices. The result is a higher frequency of indigestion, constipation, and foodborne infections especially in children who are already vulnerable due to weaker immunity and exposure to unsanitary eating habits.


Summer Foods: What to Eat and What Not to Eat
Summer Foods: What to Eat and What Not to Eat
Summer diet should include plenty of seasonal raw vegetables and fruits to provide us with energy, essential vitamins and minerals. The high water content in the raw foods prevents dehydration in our body.
Advertisement

Risky Habits and Rising Temperatures Amplify Illness

What makes summer particularly hazardous for children’s digestive health is not just the heat but the lifestyle patterns that accompany it. Many kids crave roadside ice creams, slushies, chaats, and cold drinks, often sold or stored in unhygienic conditions. Add to that dirty hands after play, skipped handwashing routines, and drinking from unreliable water sources, and the chances of ingesting harmful microbes increase drastically.

Dangerous bacteria such as Escherichia coli, Shigella, and Salmonella thrive in high temperatures and easily contaminate water, raw foods, and poorly stored snacks. Doctors frequently link cases of diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and gastritis during heatwaves to stale or contaminated food, unclean hands, and dehydration from prolonged sun exposure.


Advertisement
Beat the Heat With These Hydrating Fruits & Vegetables
Beat the Heat With These Hydrating Fruits & Vegetables
Discover the best water-rich foods to stay hydrated and healthy during the summer and how these fruits and veggies boost hydration.

Early Symptoms Demand Attention

Mild stomach aches or a temporary loss of appetite might be easy to dismiss, but certain warning signs need quick action. If a child experiences sudden and intense stomach pain, persistent vomiting, or shows signs of dehydration like a dry mouth, sunken eyes, or reduced urination, it could indicate a more serious infection requiring immediate medical care.

In some instances, symptoms may be related to ongoing viral infections, including those with gastrointestinal side effects, although current cases linked to COVID-19 appear less common. Nonetheless, food-borne and heat-induced illnesses remain a pressing concern throughout the summer.


Advertisement
Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights
Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights
Hot summer nights are sweaty. There could be nothing worse than not being able to sleep at night due to soaring temperature. Are you looking for ways to beat the summer heat to catch some blissful sleep? Here are a few tricks to help you stay cool on hot summer nights.

Clean Eating and Hydration Are Key Defenses

To protect children from gut-related issues, hydration should be the top priority. Ensuring they drink plenty of safe, filtered water helps replace fluids lost through sweating. Natural rehydrators like coconut water and buttermilk are excellent choices due to their high electrolyte content. For mild dehydration, oral rehydration solutions can help restore fluid balance effectively.

Hygiene in food preparation and handling is equally vital. Meals should be cooked using thoroughly washed ingredients, and children should be encouraged to wash their hands before eating. If soap and water aren’t available, alcohol-based hand sanitizers offer a suitable alternative. Avoid packing perishable foods in lunchboxes and steer clear of raw salads or uncovered street snacks during heatwaves.


Top 6 Cooling Spices For Summer
Top 6 Cooling Spices For Summer
Spices not only boost the flavor of your food, but also help cool you off during the hot summer days. Read the article to know how you can beat the heat with these 6 easily available spices.

Gut-Friendly Foods to Include in Daily Diet

Introducing probiotics like curd or yoghurt into daily meals can support gut health, especially if the child has recently recovered from diarrhea. These foods help restore beneficial bacteria in the intestine and improve digestion.

Parents should also plan outdoor activities thoughtfully. Limiting exposure during peak sun hours between noon and 4 p.m., encouraging frequent water breaks, and providing shaded rest can make a significant difference in preventing heat-induced illness.

With the right combination of smart hydration, hygiene habits, and dietary care, children can enjoy the joys of summer without falling prey to digestive distress, even when the heat is unforgiving.

In conclusion, as summer temperatures continue to rise, so does the threat to children’s digestive health. By encouraging clean eating habits, regular hydration, and safe outdoor routines, parents can protect their children and ensure that summer remains a season of joy, not illness.

Reference:
  1. From bloating to diarrhoea: Delhi's heatwave triggers stomach illnesses - (https://www.indiatoday.in/health/story/delhi-heatwave-causes-digestive-issues-dehydration-acidity-foodborne-illnesses-2738573-2025-06-10)

Source-Medindia


