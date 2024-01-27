Strings and Surgery: A Guitarist's Unique Brain Tumor Removal

- Guitarist Christian Nolen aids brain surgery by playing rock hits
- Awake craniotomy performed at the University of Miami for real-time brain function monitoring
- Successful tumor removal, a unique medical experience for Nolen
Awake brain surgery
Behind the Strings: Christian Nolen's Journey from Diagnosis to SurgeryThe decision for an awake craniotomy was made because the surgery involves the patient being alert to monitor brain functions. Nolen, initially diagnosed with a glioma on the right frontal lobe after experiencing symptoms affecting his left side, agreed to play the guitar during the operation to assess his dexterity. Dr. Ricardo Komotar, director of the University of Miami Brain Tumor Initiative, emphasized the importance of keeping the patient awake during surgery to detect any impairment to vital brain functions. Although initially surprised by the proposition, Nolen, intrigued by the unique experience and the impact on his motor skills, agreed to play the guitar during the surgery. The surgical team at the Comprehensive Cancer Center, having prior experience with awake craniotomies, specifically chose Nolen due to his background as a guitarist.
A Harmonious Success: Tumor-Free and Strumming into RecoveryNolen was initially under anesthesia for the start of the two-hour surgery, after which he was awakened to play the guitar. Despite finding the process overwhelming initially, he managed to stay calm and expressed his amazement, stating, "This is wild." The surgical team successfully removed the entire tumor, and Nolen was discharged the day after the surgery, with plans for further treatment, including weeks of radiation and chemotherapy.
