About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Stressomic: Wearable Sensor Tracks Stress Hormones from Sweat
Advertisement

Stressomic: Wearable Sensor Tracks Stress Hormones from Sweat

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 18 2025 3:31 PM

A wearable sensor, Stressomic, can track cortisol, epinephrine, and norepinephrine from sweat in real time for accurate stress profiling.

Highlights:
  • Monitors cortisol, epinephrine, and norepinephrine from sweat in real time
  • Differentiates between acute, chronic, eustress, and distress
  • Enables mental health tracking, athletic optimization, and emotional resilience research
Stress isn’t always visible—but now it can be measured through your sweat. Stressomic, a groundbreaking wearable sensor, tracks real-time changes in three key stress hormones—cortisol (Cort), epinephrine (EPI), and norepinephrine (NE)—providing updates every six minutes (1 Trusted Source
Stressomic: A wearable microfluidic biosensor for dynamic profiling of multiple stress hormones in sweat

Go to source).

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
Advertisement

The Stress Puzzle

Traditional stress evaluation methods rely primarily on subjective questionnaires or indirect indicators such as heart rate. While these can indirectly measure stress levels, they may not be able to distinguish between acute and chronic stress or eustress and distress.
  • Acute stress is a short-term, immediate stress response to a specific, temporary situation or event.
  • Chronic stress is a prolonged, often overwhelming feeling of stress that can negatively impact a person’s daily life.
  • Eustress is a positive form of stress that has beneficial effects on health, motivation, performance, and emotional well-being.
  • Distress is a state of physical or mental suffering or discomfort, often characterized by an inability to cope with challenging situations or changes.
Cortisol tracks prolonged stress via the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) axis, while EPI and NE surge during acute “fight-or-flight” events tied to the sympathetic nervous system.


Advertisement
New Scale That Assesses How Employees Manage Stress at Work
New Scale That Assesses How Employees Manage Stress at Work
The new work stress scale that provides insights into how employees manage stress may help management and HR gain an all-round understanding of their employees.

Stressomic Design

The sweat can be stimulated on demand by the carbachol-loaded iontophoresis module in the device and then recovered by utilizing a skin-friendly microfluidic system. The system allows for sequential sampling, mixing of reagents while on the skin, and immediate analysis of three major stress hormones: cortisol, epinephrine (EPI), and norepinephrine.

Stressomic has gold nanodendrite-decorated graphene (AuND-LEG) electrodes at its core, making it extremely sensitive to electrochemical detection. Hormone levels can be determined by labeling antigens with methylene blue, which decreases and serves as a signal as hormone concentration increases.

A series of capillary burst valves (CBVs) controls the flow of sweat and reagents through the device, allowing for precise timing and repeated measurements. The flexible design comfortably fits the skin and supports wireless, continuous monitoring in real-world conditions.

It is the first study that reports the presence of EPI and NE in sweat and provides different patterns of all three adrenal-derived stress hormones (physical, emotional, and pharmacological stressors). These two vehicles utilize the same sympathetic nervous system (SNS) and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis responses, which are differently captured, enabling the distinction between acute and chronic stress. This provides a significant avenue for personalized stress management and insight into stress biology using Stressomic.


Take A Break! Too Much Work Stress Can Put You At Risk of Heart Attack
Take A Break! Too Much Work Stress Can Put You At Risk of Heart Attack
Meeting deadlines at work and at home can stress you and increase the risk of heart attack while summer vacation eases down stress.

Human Responses to Real Stressors

In human trials, Stressomic captured distinct hormonal signatures under three conditions:
  • High-intensity interval training (HIIT): caused a significant increase in cortisol and NE, while EPI remained relatively low.
  • Emotional Stress (IAPS images): NE increased significantly, but cortisol remained relatively stable.
  • Stress reduction (supplements with taurine, GABA, and theanine): Gradual cortisol reduction with minimal EPI or NE shifts.
High accuracy in predicting anxiety states was attained using machine-learning models based on hormone data, demonstrating the system's potential for tailored affective computing.


Exercise Stress Test / Treadmill Test-Performed-Prepare-Interpreting
Exercise Stress Test / Treadmill Test-Performed-Prepare-Interpreting
A stress test is used to test for heart disease. Exercise stress test is also called exercise electrocardiogram, treadmill test, graded exercise test, or stress ECG.

Stressomic Uses

Non-invasive and continuous sensing on Stressomic is creating opportunities across all domains:
  • Mental health monitoring identifies an initial stress overload and allows us to focus on tailored intervention.
  • Athletic optimization keeps track of body pain and rest using the hormonal clues.
  • Allows us to monitor emotional resiliency and trace the reaction of people to psychological stress.
Stressomic represents a paradigm leap in wearable biosensors, with its potential to provide concurrent, high-resolution monitoring of Cort, EPI, and NE, offering a true window into our everyday stress physiology. It is wearable technology that knows you at the molecular level.

Reference:
  1. Stressomic: A wearable microfluidic biosensor for dynamic profiling of multiple stress hormones in sweat - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12327446/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional