Stressomic: Wearable Sensor Tracks Stress Hormones from Sweat

A wearable sensor, Stressomic, can track cortisol, epinephrine, and norepinephrine from sweat in real time for accurate stress profiling.
- Monitors cortisol, epinephrine, and norepinephrine from sweat in real time
- Differentiates between acute, chronic, eustress, and distress
- Enables mental health tracking, athletic optimization, and emotional resilience research
Stressomic: A wearable microfluidic biosensor for dynamic profiling of multiple stress hormones in sweat
The Stress PuzzleTraditional stress evaluation methods rely primarily on subjective questionnaires or indirect indicators such as heart rate. While these can indirectly measure stress levels, they may not be able to distinguish between acute and chronic stress or eustress and distress.
- Acute stress is a short-term, immediate stress response to a specific, temporary situation or event.
- Chronic stress is a prolonged, often overwhelming feeling of stress that can negatively impact a person’s daily life.
- Eustress is a positive form of stress that has beneficial effects on health, motivation, performance, and emotional well-being.
- Distress is a state of physical or mental suffering or discomfort, often characterized by an inability to cope with challenging situations or changes.
Stressomic DesignThe sweat can be stimulated on demand by the carbachol-loaded iontophoresis module in the device and then recovered by utilizing a skin-friendly microfluidic system. The system allows for sequential sampling, mixing of reagents while on the skin, and immediate analysis of three major stress hormones: cortisol, epinephrine (EPI), and norepinephrine.
Stressomic has gold nanodendrite-decorated graphene (AuND-LEG) electrodes at its core, making it extremely sensitive to electrochemical detection. Hormone levels can be determined by labeling antigens with methylene blue, which decreases and serves as a signal as hormone concentration increases.
A series of capillary burst valves (CBVs) controls the flow of sweat and reagents through the device, allowing for precise timing and repeated measurements. The flexible design comfortably fits the skin and supports wireless, continuous monitoring in real-world conditions.
It is the first study that reports the presence of EPI and NE in sweat and provides different patterns of all three adrenal-derived stress hormones (physical, emotional, and pharmacological stressors). These two vehicles utilize the same sympathetic nervous system (SNS) and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis responses, which are differently captured, enabling the distinction between acute and chronic stress. This provides a significant avenue for personalized stress management and insight into stress biology using Stressomic.
Human Responses to Real StressorsIn human trials, Stressomic captured distinct hormonal signatures under three conditions:
- High-intensity interval training (HIIT): caused a significant increase in cortisol and NE, while EPI remained relatively low.
- Emotional Stress (IAPS images): NE increased significantly, but cortisol remained relatively stable.
- Stress reduction (supplements with taurine, GABA, and theanine): Gradual cortisol reduction with minimal EPI or NE shifts.
Stressomic UsesNon-invasive and continuous sensing on Stressomic is creating opportunities across all domains:
- Mental health monitoring identifies an initial stress overload and allows us to focus on tailored intervention.
- Athletic optimization keeps track of body pain and rest using the hormonal clues.
- Allows us to monitor emotional resiliency and trace the reaction of people to psychological stress.
