Strength for Today, Hope for Tomorrow - World Bipolar Day

World Bipolar day is observed annually on the 30 th March to raise and spread awareness about bipolar disorders and to remove the social stigma associated with this illness.

March to raise and spread awareness about bipolar disorders and to remove the social stigma associated with this illness. Bipolar disorder (BPD) is a chronic mental condition marked by mood swings from manic highs to feeling down in the doldrums and can seriously impact the quality of one's life.

‘Awareness and understanding and sharing information about bipolar disorder is the first step in improving the outcome for patients and giving them a better life.’

Along with international participation (currently the ISBD has 27 chapters) they work to promote awareness, sharing of information and create a change in the life of patients and their caregivers.

WBD aims to sensitize the world population and eliminate the social stigma and ostracism associated with the condition.

The ISBD is dedicated to encouraging and funding research activities. It offers the Samuel Gershon Awards for best original research manuscripts. Also, it conducts several educational programs to help advance the field.

Using social media channels like Facebook and Twitter to share information about BPD or sharing one's personal story of overcoming the illness and inspire others

like Facebook and Twitter to share information about BPD or sharing one's personal story of overcoming the illness and inspire others Display the WBD logo on your company/personal website and display educational messages about WBD to spread awareness.

and display educational messages about WBD to spread awareness. Host a live streaming webinar or a seminar in educational organizations or institutions with experts providing information and clearing myths about bipolar disorder.

in educational organizations or institutions with experts providing information and clearing myths about bipolar disorder. Feature an article on BPD in your local/national newspaper

Display messages and distribute WBD leaflets and flyers in prominent locations in your neighborhood and community, as well as in hospitals and clinical facilities

in prominent locations in your neighborhood and community, as well as in hospitals and clinical facilities Host a support event for patients and caregivers, family members , and general public to share and learn from others experiences

, and general public to share and learn from others experiences Urging government and local bodies to get involved and make patient friendly policies to make it easier for them to integrate into society

and make patient friendly policies to make it easier for them to integrate into society Organizing a fundraiser in honor of WBD and donating the proceeds to bipolar disorder research

in honor of WBD and donating the proceeds to bipolar disorder research A green color ribbon is used to represent bipolar disorder and green color themed messages can be shared on social media. You can host a sale of green themed souvenirs to raise awareness and collect funds for donation

is used to represent bipolar disorder and green color themed messages can be shared on social media. You can host a to raise awareness and collect funds for donation Organizing a walk or sporting event in the community to raise awareness about bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder is a common mental condition characterized by mood swings ranging from elation to very low mood and depression. Both these phases can last for several weeks to months

It affects 27 million persons worldwide

It is the sixth leading cause of disability globally according to the WHO

The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but is believed to be a combination of genetics, environment and altered brain chemistry and structure

Manic symptoms include having high energy levels, reduced need for sleep and being totally detached from reality.

Depressive symptoms include having low energy, loss of interest in daily activities. Associated suicidal ideas may be present

There is no cure for the disease and treatment is usually for lifelong and usually is a combination of medications and psychotherapy.

Educate yourself about the illness

Do not isolate yourself. Stay connected with others

Learn to keep a diary of your symptoms and closely track them and report them to your doctor or counselor

Develop coping mechanisms, learn to de-stress, indulge in a hobby, be part of a support group

Establish and maintain a healthy routine and habit including diet exercise and sleep

Keep your doctors' appointments and be regular with your medicines

Have a crisis plan in place including a list of friends or family to call in case things seem to be going out of control

World Bipolar Day (WBD) observed itswhich happens to be theworld renowned painter, who was posthumously diagnosed as probably having suffered from bipolar disorder.WBD is a(ANBD), the(IBPF), and the(ISBD), giving impetus to the campaign and making it a global phenomenon.There are several ways in which we can help and do our bit to raise awareness about this condition and change the way the world views these patientsTreating symptoms typically requires a combination of medication, counseling, family and doctor support. However, there are many changes you can make in your life to prevent or at least reduce mood episodes and stay on top of the diseaseSource: Medindia