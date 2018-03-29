Strength for Today, Hope for Tomorrow - World Bipolar Day

Highlights:
History of World
Bipolar Day
- World Bipolar day is observed annually on the 30th
March to raise and spread awareness about bipolar disorders and to remove
the social stigma associated with this illness.
- Bipolar disorder (BPD) is a chronic mental condition marked by
mood swings from manic highs to feeling down in the doldrums and can
seriously impact the quality of one's life.
World Bipolar Day (WBD)
observed its first year on March 30th,
2014
which happens to be the birthday
of Vincent Van Gogh, a
world
renowned painter, who was posthumously diagnosed as probably having suffered
from bipolar disorder.
‘Awareness and understanding and sharing information about bipolar disorder is the first step in improving the outcome for patients and giving them a better life.’
Objectives of World
Bipolar Day
WBD is a joint initiative of the Asian Network of
Bipolar Disorder
(ANBD), the International Bipolar Foundation
(IBPF), and the International Society
for Bipolar Disorders
(ISBD), giving impetus to the campaign and making it
a global phenomenon.
What We Can Do To Raise
Awareness About Bipolar Disorders
- Along with international participation (currently the ISBD has 27
chapters) they work to promote awareness, sharing of information and
create a change in the life of patients and their caregivers.
- WBD aims to sensitize the world population and eliminate the
social stigma and ostracism associated with the condition.
- The ISBD is dedicated to encouraging and funding research
activities. It offers the Samuel Gershon Awards for best original research
manuscripts. Also, it conducts several educational programs to help advance the
field.
There are several ways
in which we can help and do our bit to raise awareness about this condition and
change the way the world views these patients
About Bipolar Disorder
- Using social media channels
like Facebook and Twitter to share information about BPD or sharing one's
personal story of overcoming the illness and inspire others
- Display the WBD logo on
your company/personal website and display educational messages about
WBD to spread awareness.
- Host a live streaming webinar
or a seminar in educational organizations or institutions with experts
providing information and clearing myths about bipolar disorder.
- Feature an article on BPD in your local/national newspaper
- Display messages and distribute WBD leaflets and flyers in prominent locations in your
neighborhood and community, as well as in hospitals and clinical
facilities
- Host a support event for
patients and caregivers, family members, and general public to share
and learn from others experiences
- Urging government and local
bodies to get involved and make patient friendly policies to make it
easier for them to integrate into society
- Organizing a fundraiser in
honor of WBD and donating the proceeds to bipolar disorder research
- A green color ribbon is
used to represent bipolar disorder and green color themed messages can be
shared on social media. You can host a sale of green themed souvenirs to raise awareness and collect
funds for donation
- Organizing a walk or
sporting event in the community to raise awareness about bipolar
disorder
Living with Bipolar
Disorder
- Bipolar disorder is a common mental condition characterized by
mood swings ranging from elation to very low mood and depression. Both
these phases can last for several weeks to months
- It affects 27 million persons worldwide
- It is the sixth leading cause of disability globally according to
the WHO
- The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but is believed to be
a combination of genetics, environment and altered brain chemistry and
structure
- Manic symptoms include having high energy levels, reduced need for
sleep and being totally detached from reality.
- Depressive symptoms include having low energy, loss of interest in
daily activities. Associated suicidal ideas may be present
- There is no cure for the disease and treatment is usually for lifelong and usually is a combination
of medications and psychotherapy.
Treating symptoms
typically requires a combination of medication, counseling, family and doctor support. However, there are many changes you can make in your life
to prevent or at least reduce mood
episodes and stay on top of the disease
References:
- Educate yourself about the illness
- Do not isolate yourself. Stay connected with others
- Learn to keep a diary of your symptoms and closely track them and
report them to your doctor or counselor
- Develop coping mechanisms, learn to de-stress, indulge in a hobby, be part
of a support group
- Establish and maintain a healthy routine and habit including diet
exercise and sleep
- Keep your doctors' appointments and be regular with your medicines
- Have a crisis plan in place including a list of friends or family
to call in case things seem to be going out of control
- WHO WE ARE - (http://www.isbd.org/WhoWeAre)
- Organize a World Bipolar Day Event in Your Community - (http://www.worldbipolarday.org/for-more-information.html)
- World Bipolar Day History - (http://ibpf.org/blog/world-bipolar-day-history)
Source: Medindia