Stay Safe This Holi: Common Waterborne Infections to Watch Out For

Holi fun can turn risky with waterborne infections—stay informed and protected!

Highlights: Contaminated water during Holi can cause infections

Common illnesses include diarrhea, hepatitis, and skin rashes

Staying hydrated and using clean water helps prevent risks

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Public health risks threatening health of people participating in mass gatherings: A qualitative study



Go to source Trusted Source

Common Waterborne Infections During Holi

Gastroenteritis

Did You Know?

Contaminated water during Holi can expose you to infections like gastroenteritis, hepatitis, and skin diseases—simple precautions can help prevent them! #holisafety #waterbornediseases #medindia’

Contaminated water during Holi can expose you to infections like gastroenteritis, hepatitis, and skin diseases—simple precautions can help prevent them! #holisafety #waterbornediseases #medindia’

Typhoid Fever

Hepatitis A

Leptospirosis

Skin and Eye Infections

How to Protect Yourself This Holi

Use Clean Water – Ensure that the water used during Holi celebrations comes from a clean and safe source. Avoid stagnant or unverified water supplies.

– Ensure that the water used during Holi celebrations comes from a clean and safe source. Avoid stagnant or unverified water supplies. Choose Herbal Colors – Many chemical-based colors contain harmful substances that can cause infections when mixed with contaminated water. Opt for organic or natural colors.

– Many chemical-based colors contain harmful substances that can cause infections when mixed with contaminated water. Opt for organic or natural colors. Maintain Hygiene – Wash your hands and face frequently with clean water. Avoid touching your mouth or eyes with unclean hands.

– Wash your hands and face frequently with clean water. Avoid touching your mouth or eyes with unclean hands. Stay Hydrated with Safe Water – Drink only purified or bottled water to prevent waterborne infections. Avoid consuming street food or drinks from unhygienic sources.

– Drink only purified or bottled water to prevent waterborne infections. Avoid consuming street food or drinks from unhygienic sources. Shower Immediately After Celebrations – Rinse off colors and any contaminated water from your body and hair to minimize the risk of infections.

Advertisement

Public health risks threatening health of people participating in mass gatherings: A qualitative study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32985424/)

Holi, the festival of colors, is a time of joy and celebration. However, the widespread use of water—often from unsafe sources—can increase the risk of waterborne infections. Contaminated water used in balloons, water guns, and open celebrations can expose people to harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites, leading to various health issues ().One of the most frequent illnesses linked to contaminated water is gastroenteritis. It is caused by bacteria such as E. coli Salmonella , and, as well as viruses like norovirus. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and dehydration. Drinking or accidentally ingesting tainted water while playing Holi can trigger this condition.Typhoid, caused by, spreads through contaminated food and water. The symptoms include prolonged fever, weakness, loss of appetite, and stomach discomfort. With increased water usage during Holi, accidental ingestion of contaminated water can raise the risk of infection.Hepatitis A is a viral infection that spreads through contaminated water and affects the liver. Symptoms include jaundice , fatigue, nausea, and abdominal pain. Since Holi celebrations often involve shared drinks and food, the risk of transmission rises when hygiene practices are not followed. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that spreads through water contaminated with animal urine. If Holi colors or water are sourced from polluted areas, exposure to infected water can lead to flu-like symptoms, body aches, and in severe cases, kidney or liver damage.Dirty water mixed with artificial colors can lead to fungal and bacterial skin infections. Prolonged exposure may cause rashes, itching, or allergic reactions. Eye infections such as conjunctivitis can also occur due to water contamination, leading to redness, irritation, and discharge.Holi is a time for joy, laughter, and togetherness, but it’s also essential to stay mindful of health risks, especially those linked to waterborne infections. Waterborne infections may not always show immediate symptoms, but they can disrupt your health long after the celebrations end. By taking proactive steps, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable Holi for yourself and your loved ones.Source-Medindia