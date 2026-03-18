Stay Safe in the Heat: Essential Tips to Prevent Heatstroke During Heatwaves

Learn how to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses during heatwaves. Discover expert tips and practical advice to stay safe and healthy in rising temperatures.

Highlights: Staying well hydrated helps the body regulate temperature during extreme heat

Wearing light cotton clothing supports natural cooling and reduces heat stress

Recognising early heat-related symptoms allows quick action and prevents heatstroke

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The burden of heat-related mortality attributable to recent human-induced climate change



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Dehydration: physiology, assessment, and performance effects



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What is Heatstroke?

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Heat Wave Guidance



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How To Prevent Heatstroke During A Heatwave

Dos During A Heatwave

Drink plenty of water to maintain hydration and support the body’s cooling system

Wear light, loose cotton clothing that allows sweat to evaporate easily

that allows sweat to evaporate easily Stay indoors during peak afternoon heat hours whenever possible

whenever possible Eat water-rich foods such as watermelon, cucumber, citrus fruits and salads

such as watermelon, cucumber, citrus fruits and salads Use fans, air conditioning, or cool showers to lower body temperature

to lower body temperature Seek shade and take frequent breaks if outdoor activity cannot be avoided

Apply sunscreen and wear a hat to reduce sun exposure

Don’ts During A Heatwave

Avoid beverages that contribute to dehydration , including alcohol and excessive caffeine

, including alcohol and excessive caffeine Do not perform intense physical activity under direct sunlight during peak heat

under direct sunlight during peak heat Never leave children, elderly individuals, or pets inside parked vehicles

Do not ignore early symptoms of heat-related illness such as dizziness, nausea, fatigue, or headaches

such as dizziness, nausea, fatigue, or headaches Avoid tight or dark clothing that traps body heat (4)

Recognizing Early Signs of Heat Illness

Looking Ahead As Heatwaves Become More Common

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What are the early symptoms of heatstroke during a heatwave? A: Common early symptoms include dizziness, headaches, nausea, fatigue, and excessive sweating. Q: How does hydration help prevent heatstroke? A: Proper hydration supports the body's thermoregulation and helps maintain fluid balance during extreme heat. Q: What clothing helps reduce heatstroke risk? A: Light, loose cotton clothing allows sweat to evaporate and helps the body cool naturally. Q: Why should outdoor activities be avoided during peak heat hours? A: Midday heat increases the risk of heat stress and can overwhelm the body's cooling mechanisms. Q: What precautions does IMD recommend during heatwaves? A: The India Meteorological Department advises hydration, avoiding peak heat exposure, and taking cooling measures to reduce heat-related health risks.

The burden of heat-related mortality attributable to recent human-induced climate change - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34221128/) Dehydration: physiology, assessment, and performance effects - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24692140/) Heat Wave Guidance - (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/responsive/heatwave_guidance.php)