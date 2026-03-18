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Stay Safe in the Heat: Essential Tips to Prevent Heatstroke During Heatwaves

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran BDS on Mar 18 2026 3:41 PM

Learn how to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses during heatwaves. Discover expert tips and practical advice to stay safe and healthy in rising temperatures.

Stay Safe in the Heat: Essential Tips to Prevent Heatstroke During Heatwaves
Highlights:
  • Staying well hydrated helps the body regulate temperature during extreme heat
  • Wearing light cotton clothing supports natural cooling and reduces heat stress
  • Recognising early heat-related symptoms allows quick action and prevents heatstroke
Cities worldwide are experiencing unusually high temperatures earlier in the year, raising concerns about heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. Between 2000 and 2019, studies show approximately 489,000 heat-related deaths occur each year, with 45% of these in Asia and 36% in Europe (1 Trusted Source
The burden of heat-related mortality attributable to recent human-induced climate change

Go to source).
Public health guidance supported by research published in The Lancet Planetary Health highlights how rising temperatures during heatwaves increase the risk of health complications.The research notes that heatwaves are associated with significant increases in mortality and hospital admissions, particularly among vulnerable populations such as older adults and people with existing health conditions (2 Trusted Source
Dehydration: physiology, assessment, and performance effects

Go to source).


Test Your Knowledge on Heat Stroke
Test Your Knowledge on Heat Stroke
The incidence of heat stroke is rising globally and India saw almost 2,000 people die in the summer heat wave of 2015. People who work outdoors are often at the highest risk such as farmers, children and young adults. Heat illnesses are preventable ...

What is Heatstroke?

Heatstroke occurs when the body struggles with thermoregulation, meaning it cannot effectively control its internal temperature during extreme heat.

A study in the Journal of Applied Physiology explains that maintaining proper fluid balance helps the body manage heat stress and reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

For instance, a commuter walking to the metro on a hot afternoon or a delivery worker spending hours outdoors can face rapid heat stress if precautions are ignored.

Public guidance from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also emphasises simple precautions to reduce health risks during extreme temperature events (3 Trusted Source
Heat Wave Guidance

Go to source).


Summer Fitness: Tips to Avoid Heat Exhaustion While Training
Summer Fitness: Tips to Avoid Heat Exhaustion While Training
Exercising in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks, including heat exhaustion, but with the right precautions, you can stay safe while working out.

How To Prevent Heatstroke During A Heatwave

Dos During A Heatwave

  • Drink plenty of water to maintain hydration and support the body’s cooling system
  • Wear light, loose cotton clothing that allows sweat to evaporate easily
  • Stay indoors during peak afternoon heat hours whenever possible
  • Eat water-rich foods such as watermelon, cucumber, citrus fruits and salads
  • Use fans, air conditioning, or cool showers to lower body temperature
  • Seek shade and take frequent breaks if outdoor activity cannot be avoided
  • Apply sunscreen and wear a hat to reduce sun exposure

Don’ts During A Heatwave

  • Avoid beverages that contribute to dehydration, including alcohol and excessive caffeine
  • Do not perform intense physical activity under direct sunlight during peak heat
  • Never leave children, elderly individuals, or pets inside parked vehicles
  • Do not ignore early symptoms of heat-related illness such as dizziness, nausea, fatigue, or headaches
  • Avoid tight or dark clothing that traps body heat (4)

Heat Exhaustion - Causes - Symptom - Treatment - FAQs
Heat Exhaustion - Causes - Symptom - Treatment - FAQs
Heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness and occurs when the body gets too hot. Heat exhaustion occurs due to dehydration and loss of electrolytes through the skin.

Recognizing Early Signs of Heat Illness

Early symptoms often include dizziness, excessive sweating, headaches, and fatigue.

Recognising these warning signs early allows people to cool down and hydrate before the condition progresses to severe heatstroke.

A person returning from outdoor errands who suddenly feels lightheaded or unusually tired may already be experiencing early heat stress.

Choosing water instead of sugary drinks or postponing a midday walk can significantly reduce the strain on the body's cooling mechanisms.


Daily Water Intake
Daily Water Intake
Calculate how much glasses of water you need to drink each day to avoid dehydration using this daily water intake calculator.

Looking Ahead As Heatwaves Become More Common

With heatwaves becoming more frequent in many regions, simple protective habits can play an important role in reducing health risks.

As public awareness grows, practical precautions recommended by research and agencies like the IMD may help communities stay safer during rising temperatures.

Take a moment today to check your hydration and daily routine during hot weather. Small protective habits can help safeguard not only your health but also the well-being of those around you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the early symptoms of heatstroke during a heatwave?

A: Common early symptoms include dizziness, headaches, nausea, fatigue, and excessive sweating.

Q: How does hydration help prevent heatstroke?

A: Proper hydration supports the body's thermoregulation and helps maintain fluid balance during extreme heat.

Q: What clothing helps reduce heatstroke risk?

A: Light, loose cotton clothing allows sweat to evaporate and helps the body cool naturally.

Q: Why should outdoor activities be avoided during peak heat hours?

A: Midday heat increases the risk of heat stress and can overwhelm the body's cooling mechanisms.

Q: What precautions does IMD recommend during heatwaves?

A: The India Meteorological Department advises hydration, avoiding peak heat exposure, and taking cooling measures to reduce heat-related health risks.


References:
  1. The burden of heat-related mortality attributable to recent human-induced climate change - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34221128/)
  2. Dehydration: physiology, assessment, and performance effects - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24692140/)
  3. Heat Wave Guidance - (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/responsive/heatwave_guidance.php)

Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Parked vehicles can turn dangerously hot within minutes, making them one of the most overlooked heatstroke risks. #heatwavesafety #heatstrokeprevention #medindia

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