Starfish & Humans Share a 500-Million-Year-Old Hunger Switch!

Written by Dr. Leena M
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 26 2025 4:10 PM

A hunger-regulating hormone in humans has ancient origins in starfish.

Highlights:
  • Scientists traced the appetite hormone bombesin back 500 million years
  • Starfish use a similar hormone, ArBN, to control their feeding behavior
  • This discovery may lead to new treatments for obesity and marine conservation
Did you know that a tiny hormone controlling your hunger has been around for over 500 million years? Scientists have uncovered that bombesin, a key appetite-regulating hormone in humans, also exists in starfish!. Bombesin receptors influence obesity (1 Trusted Source
Bombesin-related peptides and their receptors: recent advances in their role in physiology and disease states

Go to source). This ancient discovery sheds light on how hunger control evolved across species. Not only could this lead to new weight-loss treatments, but it may also help manage starfish invasions affecting marine ecosystems.

Stem of Hope: Stem Cell Research Acquires a Brittle Star As A model
Stem of Hope: Stem Cell Research Acquires a Brittle Star As A model
Brittle star is forming the basis upon which Scientists at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Kristineberg Marine Research Station are studying stem cells.
500-Million-Year-Old Hunger Secret!

Ever wondered what controls your hunger? Scientists have uncovered that bombesin, a hormone regulating appetite in humans, has existed for over 500 million years! Even more astonishing, starfish use a similar hormone, ArBN, to control their unique way of eating—ejecting and retracting their stomachs. This ancient connection between humans and starfish is rewriting what we know about appetite evolution!


Hope for Kidney Failure Patients in Two Years With the World’s First Bionic Kidney
Hope for Kidney Failure Patients in Two Years With the World’s First Bionic Kidney
Patients on dialysis and on the transplant wait list can look forward to a zero rejection treatment with the invention of the First ever Bionic Kidney.

Starfish Reveal Evolution’s Secrets

The effect of ArBN on stomach retraction in starfish was discovered through research at Queen Mary University. It was found that this process is similar to how bombesin induces a feeling of fullness in humans. This connection reveals an ancient mechanism of appetite regulation. Through this discovery, new insights into the evolution of hunger control have been gained.Because of their elevated expression in a range of human malignancies, such as those of the prostate, breast, small cell lung, and pancreatic cells, bombesin (Bn) receptors have demonstrated significant potential for tumor targeting (2 Trusted Source
Bombesin receptors as potential targets for anticancer drug delivery and imaging

Go to source).


Liver Tissue Regeneration in Mammals is Actually Possible
Liver Tissue Regeneration in Mammals is Actually Possible
The liver is unique among human solid organs in its robust regenerative capability. A healthy liver can regenerate up to 70 percent of its tissue after injury.

From Starfish to Weight Loss Drugs

The discovery of ArBN in starfish could pave the way for groundbreaking weight-loss treatments by inspiring new appetite-suppressing drugs. Scientists believe that mimicking this ancient hunger-regulating mechanism may offer new solutions for obesity. Additionally, understanding how ArBN controls starfish feeding could help manage marine invasions that threaten shellfish farms. This research not only deepens our knowledge of evolution but also holds exciting medical and environmental applications. Bombesin-related peptides and their potential to revolutionize treatments in obesity, cancer, and neurological disorders (1 Trusted Source
Bombesin-related peptides and their receptors: recent advances in their role in physiology and disease states

Go to source).

References:
  1. Bombesin-related peptides and their receptors: recent advances in their role in physiology and disease states - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18185064/)
  2. Bombesin receptors as potential targets for anticancer drug delivery and imaging - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31295552/)

Great Barrier Reef Could be Permanently Destroyed
Great Barrier Reef Could be Permanently Destroyed
Due to climate change and the development of coal terminals on the Queensland coast, Great Barrier Reef could be destroyed permanently, a marine expert has warned.

