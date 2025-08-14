Standing Up Often May Help Lower Blood Pressure After Menopause

A new study shows that postmenopausal women who stand up more often during the day may see improvements in blood pressure, even without added exercise.

Highlights: Standing up more frequently during the day may help reduce diastolic blood pressure in postmenopausal women

Women who stood up 25 more times a day lowered their blood pressure in just 3 months

Even without reducing overall sitting time, these small movements may improve heart health

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Impacts of Reducing Sitting Time or Increasing Sit-to-Stand Transitions on Blood Pressure and Glucose Regulation in Postmenopausal Women: Three-Arm Randomized Controlled Trial



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

It’s not just about sitting less - standing up more often could be a heart-healthy habit for women after menopause. #standforhealth #postmenopause #hearthealth #bloodpressure #womenswellness #medindia’

It’s not just about sitting less - standing up more often could be a heart-healthy habit for women after menopause. #standforhealth #postmenopause #hearthealth #bloodpressure #womenswellness #medindia’

Advertisement

The Study: Sit Less or Stand More?

Sit Less Group: Encouraged to reduce total sitting time.

Encouraged to reduce total sitting time. Sit-to-Stand Group: Asked to stand up more frequently throughout the day.

Advertisement

Key Findings:

The sit-to-stand group stood up 25 more times daily and showed a 2.24 mmHg drop in diastolic blood pressure , compared to the control group.

, compared to the control group. The sit less group reduced daily sitting by 75 minutes but didn’t see a statistically significant improvement in blood pressure.

No significant changes in blood sugar were observed in any group.

Why It Matters for Heart Health

Heart disease

Type 2 diabetes

Cancer

Early death

What’s Next? Longer-Term Research

The Bottom Line

Impacts of Reducing Sitting Time or Increasing Sit-to-Stand Transitions on Blood Pressure and Glucose Regulation in Postmenopausal Women: Three-Arm Randomized Controlled Trial - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.124.073385)

A new study from the University of California, San Diego, suggests thatsimply standing up more often during the day, may help reduce).Postmenopause is the stage in a woman’s life that comes after menopause, which is when her menstrual periods have completely stopped for 12 consecutive months and she can no longer become pregnant naturally.The findings, published in the journal, show that even small, regular standing breaks could support heart health, particularly for women withsaid lead author Dr. Sheri Hartman.The Rise for Health trial followed postmenopausal women for three months to compare two behaviors:A third control group received general health information without any instructions to change their habits.Though the blood pressure change didn’t reach the clinically meaningful threshold (3–5 mmHg), it was still a measurable improvement within just three months.Postmenopausal women tend to spend more time sitting, which can increase risks for:This study shows that changing how often we move, not just how long, might make a real difference.said co-author Dr. Andrea LaCroix.She added that realistic habits, like standing up twice an hour for 12 hours, could be doable and impactful for many people.Researchers believe that more dramatic changes in blood pressure and health may take longer than three months. A new grant proposal has been submitted to study the effects of these behaviors over a longer period in bothThis simple change, standing up more often during the day, may offer a new, low-effort tool to help women protect their hearts after menopause.It’s a small habit with the potential for a big impact.Source-Medindia