Medindia
Medindia
Standing Up Often May Help Lower Blood Pressure After Menopause

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 14 2025 2:25 PM

A new study shows that postmenopausal women who stand up more often during the day may see improvements in blood pressure, even without added exercise.

Highlights:
  • Standing up more frequently during the day may help reduce diastolic blood pressure in postmenopausal women
  • Women who stood up 25 more times a day lowered their blood pressure in just 3 months
  • Even without reducing overall sitting time, these small movements may improve heart health
A new study from the University of California, San Diego, suggests that frequent sit-to-stand movements, simply standing up more often during the day, may help reduce blood pressure in postmenopausal women (1 Trusted Source
Impacts of Reducing Sitting Time or Increasing Sit-to-Stand Transitions on Blood Pressure and Glucose Regulation in Postmenopausal Women: Three-Arm Randomized Controlled Trial

Go to source).
Postmenopause is the stage in a woman’s life that comes after menopause, which is when her menstrual periods have completely stopped for 12 consecutive months and she can no longer become pregnant naturally.

The findings, published in the journal Circulation, show that even small, regular standing breaks could support heart health, particularly for women with overweight or obesity, without requiring strenuous exercise.

“Our findings suggest that while sitting less was helpful, interrupting sitting with brief standing breaks — even if you don't sit less — can support healthy blood pressure and improve health,” said lead author Dr. Sheri Hartman.


The Study: Sit Less or Stand More?

The Rise for Health trial followed postmenopausal women for three months to compare two behaviors:
  • Sit Less Group: Encouraged to reduce total sitting time.
  • Sit-to-Stand Group: Asked to stand up more frequently throughout the day.
A third control group received general health information without any instructions to change their habits.


Key Findings:

  • The sit-to-stand group stood up 25 more times daily and showed a 2.24 mmHg drop in diastolic blood pressure, compared to the control group.
  • The sit less group reduced daily sitting by 75 minutes but didn’t see a statistically significant improvement in blood pressure.
  • No significant changes in blood sugar were observed in any group.
Though the blood pressure change didn’t reach the clinically meaningful threshold (3–5 mmHg), it was still a measurable improvement within just three months.


Why It Matters for Heart Health

Postmenopausal women tend to spend more time sitting, which can increase risks for:
  • Heart disease
  • Type 2 diabetes
  • Cancer
  • Early death
This study shows that changing how often we move, not just how long, might make a real difference.

“With a little coaching, we can teach ourselves to sit less and it makes a tangible difference to our short- and long-term health,” said co-author Dr. Andrea LaCroix.

She added that realistic habits, like standing up twice an hour for 12 hours, could be doable and impactful for many people.


What’s Next? Longer-Term Research

Researchers believe that more dramatic changes in blood pressure and health may take longer than three months. A new grant proposal has been submitted to study the effects of these behaviors over a longer period in both older men and women.

The Bottom Line

This simple change, standing up more often during the day, may offer a new, low-effort tool to help women protect their hearts after menopause.

It’s a small habit with the potential for a big impact.

Reference:
  1. Impacts of Reducing Sitting Time or Increasing Sit-to-Stand Transitions on Blood Pressure and Glucose Regulation in Postmenopausal Women: Three-Arm Randomized Controlled Trial - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.124.073385)

Source-Medindia


