About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Spice Up Your Meals for Surprising Health Benefits

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Many everyday spices contain a compound called capsaicin that may benefit your health
  • More the capsaicin content, spicier the food and benefits that come from eating it in all forms
  • Exercise caution when eating spicy foods they aggravate already existing digestion issues

Spice Up Your Meals for Surprising Health Benefits

Most Indian cuisine is loaded with spices. Indians rarely compromise on the spice level. Most often the food is rendered bland if the spice level is lower than 'normal'.

The human body distinctly reacts to spicy food through sensation on the tongue by watery eyes, nose, and redness of the ears. But there is good and bad news if you love eating spicy foods. Read on more to know about the benefits and drawbacks of eating spicy foods.

What Are The Benefits Of Eating Spicy Food? The tingly feeling that spicy foods bring to your tongue is mainly due to a compound called Capsaicin. The effect of this compound goes beyond the taste buds with research showing various health benefits.

Debunking Myth About Spicy Foods
Debunking Myth About Spicy Foods
Canberra researchers have debunked the theory about why spicy food is more prevalent in cuisines of hotter countries.
Advertisement


Reduces inflammation

- Spices have anti-inflammatory properties, which are useful in treating health conditions such as headache, autoimmune disease, arthritis, and nausea[1].

Prevents cancer

- Spicy foods can act upon cancer cells and eliminate them or restrict their growth by preventing or slowing down their growth, thereby reducing the aggravation of cancer.
Consumption Of Spicy Foods As Part Of A Daily Diet Lowers Death Risk
Consumption Of Spicy Foods As Part Of A Daily Diet Lowers Death Risk
People who eat spicy foods almost every day had 14 percent lower risk of death compared to those who consumed spicy foods less than once a week.
Advertisement

Fights infection

-Spices are rich in antioxidants and have antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties. This can help in warding off infections in the body by eliminating the disease-causing elements.

Increases your lifespan

- Eating spicy food six or seven days a week, even just once a day lowered death rate by 14 percent, according to a large 2015 study by Harvard and China National Center for Disease Control and Prevention[2].

Improves metabolism

- The presence of antioxidants in spices can boost the body's metabolism, which can help in weight management[3].

What Are The Negative Effects Of Eating Spicy Food?

Many people can benefit from eating spicy foods, but it isn't the best option for everyone. People who have inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) like Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis (conditions that cause inflammation in the digestive tract) may find that spicy food may trigger the symptoms.

Acid reflux (heartburn), diarrhea, stomach pain and nausea are some of the side effects people eating spicy foods may experience. It can also harm the taste buds as people developing taste for spicy food may find other things bland. Thus, it is always advised to have spicy food in moderation.

References:
    1.
  • https://hive.rochesterregional.org/2020/02/spicy-food-health
    • 2.
  • https://www.bmj.com/content/351/bmj.h3942
  • 3.
  • https://www.cambridge.org/core/services/aop-cambridge-core/content/view/47FE7819B02B76438ED737020035E725/S0007114512001201a.pdf/acute_effects_of_mustard_horseradish_black_pepper_and_ginger_on_energy_expenditure_appetite_ad_libitum_energy_intake_an


Source: Medindia
Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda
Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda
Follow these do's and don'ts in your Ayurvedic diet to maintain a balance of vata, pitta and kapha doshas and promote good health and wellness.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. (2022, July 14). Spice Up Your Meals for Surprising Health Benefits. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 14, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/spice-up-your-meals-for-surprising-health-benefits-207920-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. " Spice Up Your Meals for Surprising Health Benefits". Medindia. Jul 14, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/spice-up-your-meals-for-surprising-health-benefits-207920-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. " Spice Up Your Meals for Surprising Health Benefits". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/spice-up-your-meals-for-surprising-health-benefits-207920-1.htm. (accessed Jul 14, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. 2021. Spice Up Your Meals for Surprising Health Benefits. Medindia, viewed Jul 14, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/spice-up-your-meals-for-surprising-health-benefits-207920-1.htm.

Advertisement

Foods to Avoid to Keep Acid Reflux At Bay
Foods to Avoid to Keep Acid Reflux At Bay
Acid reflux is a common problem among people. Modification in eating habits can help to improve the symptoms of acid reflux.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
View all
Recommended Reading
Benefits of Sage LeavesBenefits of Sage Leaves
Health Benefits of Black PepperHealth Benefits of Black Pepper
Health Benefits of CinnamonHealth Benefits of Cinnamon
Health Benefits of Fennel SeedsHealth Benefits of Fennel Seeds
Health Insurance - IndiaHealth Insurance - India
Spices Boost Your HealthSpices Boost Your Health
Thermogenic Food for Weight LossThermogenic Food for Weight Loss
Top Ten Health Problems You can Solve with Herbs and SpicesTop Ten Health Problems You can Solve with Herbs and Spices
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Spices Boost Your Health Thermogenic Food for Weight Loss Benefits of Sage Leaves Health Insurance - India Health Benefits of Cinnamon Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds Top Ten Health Problems You can Solve with Herbs and Spices Health Benefits of Black Pepper 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Post-Nasal Drip Drug - Food Interactions Selfie Addiction Calculator Sanatogen Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood Pressure Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Find a Doctor Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close