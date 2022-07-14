Spice Up Your Meals for Surprising Health Benefits

Prevents cancer

Advertisement

Fights infection

Increases your lifespan

Improves metabolism

What Are The Negative Effects Of Eating Spicy Food?

1. https://hive.rochesterregional.org/2020/02/spicy-food-health

2. https://www.bmj.com/content/351/bmj.h3942

3.

https://www.cambridge.org/core/services/aop-cambridge-core/content/view/47FE7819B02B76438ED737020035E725/S0007114512001201a.pdf/acute_effects_of_mustard_horseradish_black_pepper_and_ginger_on_energy_expenditure_appetite_ad_libitum_energy_intake_an

- Spicy foods can act upon cancer cells and eliminate them or restrict their growth by preventing or slowing down their growth, thereby reducing the aggravation of cancer.-Spices are rich in antioxidants and have antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties. This can help in warding off infections in the body by eliminating the disease-causing elements.- Eating spicy food six or seven days a week, even just once a day lowered death rate by 14 percent, according to a large 2015 study by Harvard and China National Center for Disease Control and Prevention[2].- The presence of antioxidants in spices can boost the body's metabolism, which can help in weight management[3].Many people can benefit from eating spicy foods, but it isn't the best option for everyone. People who have inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) like Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis (conditions that cause inflammation in the digestive tract) may find that spicy food may trigger the symptoms.Acid reflux (heartburn), diarrhea, stomach pain and nausea are some of the side effects people eating spicy foods may experience. It can also harm the taste buds as people developing taste for spicy food may find other things bland. Thus, it is always advised to have spicy food in moderation.Source: Medindia