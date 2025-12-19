Sperm Donor's Rare Cancer Gene Puts 200 Children at Risk

Trientine induced colitis during therapy for Wilson disease: a case report and review of the literature

Investigations reveal that sperm from a donor carrying a rare TP53 cancer-linked mutation was used to conceive nearly 200 children, exposing them to inherited cancer risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can sperm donors pass on cancer-causing genes?

A: Yes. If a donor carries a cancer-predisposing mutation like TP53, it can be inherited by offspring.

Q: What is the TP53 gene?

A: TP53 is a tumor suppressor gene that helps prevent uncontrolled cell growth and cancer.

Q: What is Li-Fraumeni syndrome?

A: It is a rare inherited disorder caused by TP53 mutations that greatly increase lifetime cancer risk.

Q: Why was the mutation missed during donor screening?

A: The donor had germline mosaicism, meaning the mutation was present only in sperm cells and not detectable in blood tests.

Q: Should donor-conceived children undergo genetic testing?

A: Testing may be recommended when a known inherited cancer risk exists to enable early monitoring and prevention.