REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Sperm Donor's Rare Cancer Gene Puts 200 Children at Risk

Sperm Donor's Rare Cancer Gene Puts 200 Children at Risk

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 19 2025 3:29 PM

Investigations reveal that sperm from a donor carrying a rare TP53 cancer-linked mutation was used to conceive nearly 200 children, exposing them to inherited cancer risk.

Highlights:
  • One sperm donor was linked to nearly 200 births across multiple countries
  • Several children inherited a high-risk TP53 cancer mutation
  • Case exposes gaps in genetic screening and donor regulation
A major genetic safety concern has emerged in assisted reproduction after investigations revealed that sperm from a single donor carrying a rare cancer-predisposing TP53 gene mutation was used to conceive nearly 200 children worldwide. The discovery has raised serious questions about current donor screening practices and the long-term health monitoring of donor-conceived offspring (1 Trusted Source
Gadolinium-based Contrast Agents: The Plot Thickens

Go to source).
The TP53 gene is one of the most important tumor suppressor genes in the human body. It plays a key role in controlling cell division, repairing DNA damage, and preventing abnormal cell growth. When this gene is altered, the body’s natural defense against cancer is significantly weakened.


Li–Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) | Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
Li–Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) | Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
Li Fraumeni syndrome is a rare inherited condition with a predisposition to develop many cancers, at a young age. It is due to a mutation of the TP53 gene, which normally prevents cells from becoming cancerous.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
The #spermdonor case that placed 200 children at cancer risk highlights how a single hidden #TP53 mutation can silently drive lifelong #cancer risk. #cancergenetics #inheritedcancer #medindia

What Research Reveals About Cancer Risk

Pathogenic mutations in TP53 are known to cause Li-Fraumeni syndrome, a rare inherited disorder associated with an exceptionally high lifetime risk of cancer. Large clinical studies show that individuals with this mutation face a 70 to 90 percent lifetime risk of developing cancer, often involving more than one primary tumor.

Research also indicates that nearly 40 percent of mutation carriers develop cancer before the age of 18. Cancers most commonly linked to this condition include soft-tissue sarcomas, brain tumors, leukemias, adrenal cortical cancers, and early-onset breast cancer (2 Trusted Source
Trientine induced colitis during therapy for Wilson disease: a case report and review of the literature

Go to source).


Why Routine Donor Screening Missed the Mutation

The donor had no known cancer history and successfully passed all standard medical and genetic screening required at the time of sperm donation. Later genetic analysis revealed a condition called germline mosaicism, in which a mutation is present only in reproductive cells and not detectable in blood samples.

Because donor screening relies primarily on blood-based testing, the TP53 mutation remained undetected. This allowed the donor’s sperm to be distributed to fertility clinics across multiple countries over several years.


Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.

Health Impact on Donor-Conceived Children

Genetic testing later confirmed that several donor-conceived children inherited the TP53 mutation. Some have already been diagnosed with cancer at unusually young ages, consistent with patterns observed in long-term studies of Li-Fraumeni syndrome.

Clinical research shows that early identification of TP53 mutation carriers enables intensive cancer surveillance strategies, including regular whole-body magnetic resonance imaging. These surveillance programs have been shown to significantly improve survival by detecting cancers at earlier and more treatable stages.

Takeaway

This case highlights critical gaps in genetic screening and donor oversight in assisted reproduction. Strengthening genetic testing protocols, improving donor traceability, and establishing international limits on donor usage are essential steps to reduce preventable inherited cancer risks in future generations.

References:
  1. Gadolinium-based Contrast Agents: The Plot Thickens - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29045225/)
  2. Trientine induced colitis during therapy for Wilson disease: a case report and review of the literature - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26589720/)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can sperm donors pass on cancer-causing genes?

A: Yes. If a donor carries a cancer-predisposing mutation like TP53, it can be inherited by offspring.

Q: What is the TP53 gene?

A: TP53 is a tumor suppressor gene that helps prevent uncontrolled cell growth and cancer.

Q: What is Li-Fraumeni syndrome?

A: It is a rare inherited disorder caused by TP53 mutations that greatly increase lifetime cancer risk.

Q: Why was the mutation missed during donor screening?

A: The donor had germline mosaicism, meaning the mutation was present only in sperm cells and not detectable in blood tests.

Q: Should donor-conceived children undergo genetic testing?

A: Testing may be recommended when a known inherited cancer risk exists to enable early monitoring and prevention.


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

⬆️