Social Jet Lag Is Draining Your Energy After Holidays

Post-holiday exhaustion may not be laziness. Irregular sleep timing during holidays can cause social jet lag, leading to fatigue, poor focus, and health effects.

Social jetlag: misalignment of biological and social time

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is social jet lag?

A: It is a mismatch between biological sleep timing and social schedules that causes fatigue.

Q: Can holidays cause social jet lag without travel?

A: Yes. Irregular sleep routines alone can disrupt the circadian rhythm.

Q: How long does social jet lag last?

A: It may persist for several days or longer if sleep timing remains inconsistent.

Q: Is social jet lag harmful?

A: Chronic social jet lag is linked to metabolic, mood, and sleep-related health risks.

Q: How can social jet lag be prevented?

A: Maintaining regular sleep and wake times, even on holidays, reduces risk.