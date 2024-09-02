About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Smoking Might Guard Against Parkinson's Disease?

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Sep 2 2024 9:50 AM
Highlights:
  • Smokers show a reduced risk of Parkinson’s disease, partly due to low-dose carbon monoxide
  • Carbon monoxide in low doses protects neurons and prevents alpha-synuclein accumulation
  • Upcoming clinical trials will test carbon monoxide as a potential Parkinson’s treatment
Recent research has shed light on a surprising paradox: despite the well-known health risks associated with smoking, smokers appear to have a reduced risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. This phenomenon has long puzzled scientists. A new study published in npj Parkinson’s Disease by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital offers intriguing insights into this paradox, highlighting the potential protective role of low-dose carbon monoxide, a byproduct of cigarette smoke (1 Trusted Source
Smokers are less likely to develop Parkinson's. Why?

Go to source).
For years, studies have consistently shown a lower incidence of Parkinson's disease among smokers. This counterintuitive observation led scientists to investigate whether components of cigarette smoke could be responsible for this unexpected protective effect. Carbon monoxide, a gas produced during smoking, emerged as a potential candidate due to its intriguing biological effects.

The Role of Carbon Monoxide

Carbon monoxide, a gas with well-documented toxic effects at high concentrations, has been shown to possess protective properties at lower doses. The study's lead author, Dr. Stephen Gomperts, and his team focused on understanding how low doses of carbon monoxide could impact Parkinson’s disease. They discovered that these low doses could mimic the protective effects observed in smokers.

The study utilized rodent models of Parkinson’s disease to test the effects of low-dose carbon monoxide. This dosage was comparable to what smokers might experience.Carbon monoxide was administered to rodents in the form of an oral drug provided by Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals.

Carbon Monoxide's Protective Effects Against Parkinson’s Disease

  • Protection Against Neurodegeneration: Rodents receiving low doses of carbon monoxide exhibited protection against key features of Parkinson’s disease, including the loss of dopaminergic neurons.
  • Reduction of Alpha-Synuclein Accumulation: The treatment also prevented the accumulation of alpha-synuclein, a protein associated with Parkinson’s disease pathology.
  • Mechanistic Insights: Low-dose carbon monoxide activated signaling pathways that reduced oxidative stress and facilitated the degradation of alpha-synuclein.
Higher levels of heme oxygenase-1, an enzyme that produces endogenous carbon monoxide, were observed in the cerebrospinal fluid of smokers compared to nonsmokers. In brain tissue from Parkinson’s patients, higher heme oxygenase-1 levels were found in neurons unaffected by alpha-synuclein pathology.

The study’s findings suggest that carbon monoxide, at low doses, may activate molecular pathways that confer neuroprotection against Parkinson’s disease. This discovery opens new avenues for research into potential treatments. Dr. Gomperts and his team propose further investigation into the effects of low-dose carbon monoxide and the specific pathways it influences to slow disease progression.

Building on their findings, the researchers plan to conduct a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of low-dose carbon monoxide in patients with Parkinson’s disease. This trial will be crucial in determining whether the observed protective effects can be replicated in human subjects and whether carbon monoxide could be developed into a viable therapeutic option.

The new research offers a fascinating glimpse into how low-dose carbon monoxide, a byproduct of smoking, might provide a protective effect against Parkinson’s disease. While smoking remains a significant health risk with numerous adverse effects, understanding the role of carbon monoxide could lead to innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The forthcoming clinical trials will be critical in validating these findings and exploring the potential therapeutic applications of low-dose carbon monoxide.

Reference:
  1. Smokers are less likely to develop Parkinson's. Why? - (https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2024/08/why-are-smokers-less-likely-to-get-parkinsons-disease-smoking/)

Source-Medindia
