Smoking Damages Blood Vessels, Hampers Cardiac Function

Smokers have weaker hearts than people who do not smoke, suggested a new study presented at the ESC Congress 2022. Researchers discovered that heart health deteriorated as people smoked more. People who quit smoking were able to restore some cardiac function.



"It is well known that smoking causes blocked arteries, leading to coronary heart disease and stroke. Our study shows that smoking also leads to thicker, weaker hearts. It means that smokers have a smaller volume of blood in the left heart chamber and less power to pump it out to the rest of the body. The more you smoke, the worse your heart function becomes. The heart can recuperate to some degree with smoking cessation, so it is never too late to quit," said author Dr. Eva Holt of Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark.



Health Hazards of Cigarette Smoking

The World Health Organization estimates that tobacco usage kills more than eight million people annually. Cigarette smoking is related to half of all the deaths in smokers. These deaths are related to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disorders such as heart attacks and stroke. Smoking has a negative impact on arteries and causes arterial diseases like heart attacks and strokes.