Smile Bright Without Brushing - New Hydrogel Therapy

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 24, 2022 at 11:42 PM
Highlights:
  • People seek teeth whitening solutions to remove stains and regain self-confidence
  • Most treatments can damage the tooth surface along with regular brushing, which is undesirable
  • To address all these issues, researchers created a new hydrogel therapy for whiter teeth

Smile Bright Without Brushing - New Hydrogel Therapy

A new hydrogel treatment that breaks apart cavity-forming biofilms and whitens teeth without damaging them is reported by researchers in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

How Effective is Tooth Whitening Treatment?

The first thing people notice when they meet you is your smile. To be more confident when giving wide-mouthed, eye-crinkling smiles, people want healthy, pearly white teeth.

But toothpaste only removes surface stains, and whitening treatments can harm enamel, leading to cavities and discoloration. Daily toothbrushing and flossing are good ways to prevent cavities from forming, according to the American Dental Association.

Tooth Whitening
Tooth Whitening
Tooth whitening is a common cosmetic procedure that lightens tooth color and removes stains from teeth to make them appear whiter.
However, these methods don't effectively whiten teeth. For better whitening, consumers often turn to over-the-counter or professional treatments that combine hydrogen peroxide-containing gels and blue light, producing a chemical reaction that removes stains[1].

This combination removes most of the discoloration but generates reactive oxygen species that can break down enamel. Previously researchers modified titanium dioxide nanoparticles for a less destructive tooth-whitening treatment.
Home Teeth-Whitening Kits: Are They Safe?
Home Teeth-Whitening Kits: Are They Safe?
The home teeth whitening products available online contain 300 times the legally permissible amount of hydrogen peroxide that may cause permanent damage to teeth.
This method still required high-intensity blue light, which can damage nearby skin and eyes. So, the team wanted to find a material that would be activated by green light, a safer alternative to both whiten teeth and prevent cavities.

Green Light Treatment for Whiter Teeth and Fewer Cavities

Researchers combined bismuth oxychloride nanoparticles, copper oxide nanoparticles, and sodium alginate into a thick mixture. Then, they evenly coated the mixture onto the surface of teeth stuck to a slide, and sprayed the concoction with a calcium chloride solution, forming a strongly adhering hydrogel.

Next, they tested the material on teeth that were stained with coffee, tea, blueberry juice, and soy sauce and placed in a lab dish. Following treatment with the hydrogel and green light, the teeth got brighter over time, and there was no damage to the enamel[2].

In another set of experiments, the team showed that the treatment killed 94% of bacteria in biofilms. To demonstrate that the treatment could work on teeth in vivo, the team used the new method on mice whose mouths were inoculated with cavity-forming bacteria.

The green-light activated hydrogel effectively prevented moderate and deep cavities from forming on the surface of the animal's teeth. This brush-free treatment effectively prevents cavities and whitens teeth.

References
  1. Teeth Whitening. National Health Services. (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/teeth-whitening)
  2. Qun-Li &Co. Fast Cross-Linked Hydrogel as a Green Light-Activated Photocatalyst for Localized Biofilm Disruption and Brush-Free Tooth Whitening. ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2022, 14, 25, 28427-28438. (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsami.2c00887-)


    3. Source: Medindia
Online DIY Teeth Whitening Techniques Putting Teens Dental Health At Risk
Online DIY Teeth Whitening Techniques Putting Teens Dental Health At Risk
Teenagers are putting their teeth and health at risk by trying dangerous do-it-yourself (DIY) teeth-whitening techniques found on the Internet.

Strawberries Don
Strawberries Don't Make Your Teeth Whiter: Study
Brushing the teeth with strawberry fruit and baking soda does not have whitening effect on teeth, reveals research.
