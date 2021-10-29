About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Smartwatch To Detect Early Signs of Viral Infections
Advertisement

Smartwatch To Detect Early Signs of Viral Infections

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Viral infections can be detected early by the new wearable smartwatch
  • physIQ app is embedded in the smartwatch that helps collect physiological data of patients monitored remotely
  • The app helps derive heart rate, respiration rate and heart rate variability

Wearable smartwatch can detect viral infections early, including Covid-19, with the help of physIQ app that is embedded into the watch, reveals a new study.

Purdue University and physIQ, a leader in digital medicine, the co-development of a viral detection algorithm for smartwatches. This innovation will be the result of a collaboration between physIQ and university engineers.

Advertisement

Smartwatch To Detect Early Signs of Viral Infections

The algorithm will be commercialized by physIQ, which develops solutions designed to improve health care outcomes by applying artificial intelligence to real-time physiological data from wearable sensors.

The research was led by Craig Goergen, Purdue's Leslie A. Geddes Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering.

"Smartwatches are well-suited for the detection of early viral infection, including COVID-19," Goergen said.
Advertisement

"Infections can happen at any time, making the continuously tracked data available through an individual's smartwatches uniquely suited to identify the earliest signs of illness. In particular, knowledge of a person's usual heart rate and respiratory during sleep and activity over long periods of time is especially valuable for detecting subtle changes from normal."

Study monitors participants using physIQ app compared with 'gold standard' biosensor data

The research involved a study of 100 participants, including Purdue students, staff and faculty, to determine whether wearing a smartwatch to collect data was practical, unobtrusive and user-friendly. Each participant received a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch with a pre-loaded physIQ app to collect data.

Along with the smartwatch, they also wore FDA-cleared adhesive chest-based biosensors to capture a single-lead electrocardiogram signal and multiple other parameters for five days of continuous monitoring.

Goergen's lab analyzed data from the app remotely using physIQ's cloud-based accelerateIQ™ platform.

Data from the chest patches were processed by physIQ's U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared AI-based algorithms in deriving heart rate, respiration rate and heart rate variability. These data served as "gold standard" references to compare with data from the smartwatches.

"The algorithms for enabling early detection are built off physiological features derived from the biosensor data collected by the smartwatches," said Stephan Wegerich, physIQ's chief science officer.

"Generating accurate and robust physiological features forms the input to subsequent viral detection algorithms. This requires the development of sophisticated signal processing and machine learning algorithms. Combined, these make the most out of smartwatch biosensor data, which is a big part of our collaboration with Purdue."

The viral infection detection algorithm complements physIQ's other health care applications. The goal across all of physIQ's applications is the ability to characterize dynamic human physiology over time, whether it is for assessing the efficacy of a new therapy, safety monitoring during treatment or general wellness.

"The collaborative nature of our relationship and work with Purdue University has the potential to greatly expand physIQ's physiological monitoring applications that can be targeted to a wide range of clinical needs using the pinpointIQ™ and accelerateIQ™ platforms," said Dr. Steve Steinhubl, physIQ's chief medical officer and Purdue alumnus.

In January 2020, physIQ received $500,000 from Purdue Research Foundation's Foundry Investment Fund to help advance its technology. In addition to this investment, three of physIQ's leaders are Purdue alumni, including co-founder and CEO Gary Conkright, Steinhubl and Chad Conkright, vice president of engineering.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Teen Girls Eating Potatoes are at Lower Cardiometabolic Risk

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Resting Heart Rate
Resting Heart Rate
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Monkeypox Opportunistic Infections Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Novel Smartwatch Technology to Help Track Heart Rate
Novel Smartwatch Technology to Help Track Heart Rate
Novel smartwatch app displays electrical activity of the heart and notifies patients with AFib if .....
New Technology Uses Human Skin to Charge Smartwatches
New Technology Uses Human Skin to Charge Smartwatches
Smartwatches have become helpful with multiple additional features. New research found a solution .....
Smartwatch Tracks Drug Levels for Personalized Medicine
Smartwatch Tracks Drug Levels for Personalized Medicine
Custom smartwatch which can detect drug levels in the body by measuring sweat has been developed. .....
Smartwatch Helps Track Circadian Rhythm
Smartwatch Helps Track Circadian Rhythm
Smart watch users have real-time information on their circadian clock, which helps in adjusting ......
Monkeypox
Monkeypox
Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by th...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Opportunistic Infections
Opportunistic Infections
Opportunistic infections are microbial infections that can cause disease in persons with a weak immu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close