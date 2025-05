Smart Face Mask Detects Kidney Disease With Every Breath You Take

A breath sensor incorporated into a face mask can accurately detect chronic kidney disease, making early diagnosis and monitoring more accessible.

Over 35 million Americans have chronic kidney disease, often unknowingly, but an innovative sensor in a face mask could provide a simple, non-invasive solution for early detection.

Ammonia-Sensitive Sensor Embedded in Face Mask

High Precision in Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis and Stage Estimation

A new face mask designed with acan detect(CKD) by identifyingin the breath. The sensor, embedded within the mask, demonstrated high sensitivity in initial tests and could provide an accessible way to monitor the condition ().Chronic kidney disease leads to the gradual loss of kidney function, affecting an individual's health significantly. It is estimated that around, many of whom may be unaware of their condition, especially in its early stages. Currently, diagnosing CKD involves analyzing metabolites in blood or urine, but innovative, low-cost solutions are being explored to simplify the process.A promising approach includes usingto detect elevated, a byproduct of CKD. However, ammonia can also be linked to other health issues, so researchers are working to create sensors that can specifically detect CKD-related metabolites.To improve accessibility, researchers integrated a breath sensor into a surgical face mask. This device usedcoated with a polymer sensitive to volatile compounds. The sensor was designed to detect changes in electrical resistance when it interacted with specific gases linked to CKD, such as. Initial tests showed that the mask effectively identified CKD-related metabolites withThe mask was tested on 100 participants, with half diagnosed with CKD and the other half serving as a control group. The sensor was able to detect CKD with antrue negative rate. This suggests that the mask could not only diagnose CKD but also estimate the, providing valuable insights for patient care.The development of this mask-based sensor could revolutionize CKD diagnostics by offering an affordable, easy-to-use alternative to traditional blood and urine tests. Researchers believe this technology could enable the timely identification of changes in disease progression, which could lead to better management of CKD patients.In conclusion, incorporating a breath sensor into a surgical face mask offers a groundbreaking approach to detecting chronic kidney disease by identifying ammonia and other related metabolites, this innovative technology provides a non-invasive, affordable, and efficient method for early diagnosis.Source-Medindia