Smart Contact Lenses: A Visionary Leap in Disease Monitoring and Drug Delivery

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 2 2025 3:43 PM

Smart contact lenses can now monitor diseases and deliver drugs—simply with a blink.

Highlights:
  • Tears contain vital biomarkers like glucose, lactate, and cortisol
  • Smart lenses monitor health and deliver drugs unobtrusively
  • They may even detect diseases like Alzheimer’s through tear proteins
There is no wonder the future of personalized medicine now rests in the eyes! The latest contact lenses are smart, allowing us to check our health status on every blink. These clear, smart lenses are turning out to be a game-changer not only in the field of diagnosing the disease, but also in selective drug delivery (1 Trusted Source
Emerging Smart Contact Lens Technology for Wearable Biosensors and Drug Delivery: Biomarkers in Tears

Go to source).
The article “Emerging Smart Contact Lens Technology for Wearable Biosensors and Drug Delivery: Biomarkers in Tears” describes the ability of such lenses not only to sense biomarkers but even as an effective drug delivery route.


How Does a Smart Lens Track Glaucoma While You Sleep?
How Does a Smart Lens Track Glaucoma While You Sleep?
A flexible smart contact lens can accurately monitor eye pressure and movement-even with closed eyes, helping detect and manage glaucoma and other conditions.
Tears Tell Tales: Why Tear Fluid Matters

Tears are more than just an outlet for emotion; they can also sense biological information. This can be an alternative to invasive methods like blood sampling.

Key biomarkers found in tears include:

Biomarkers Function
Glucose Indicating diabetes status
Lactate Linked to metabolic activity
Lysozyme & Immunoglobulins Indicating inflammation or infection.
Cortisol Related to stress
Vitamin levels & electrolytes Indicating nutritional and physiological balance.

With sensors incorporated into contact lenses, it is now possible to examine these markers on a continuous basis, providing an option to diagnose the disease early, monitor treatment, and even prevent its occurrence.


Self-moisturizing Smart Contact Lens can Relieve Dry Eyes
Self-moisturizing Smart Contact Lens can Relieve Dry Eyes
Dry eye syndrome: Newly developed self-moisturizing smart contact lens can now treat dry eyes effectively.

What Makes a Smart Lens "Smart"?

Smart contact lenses combine microelectronic systems, wireless communicators, biosensors, and drug reservoirs held within a biocompatible medium. They have the following technological characteristics:

1. Wearable Biosensors
  • Changes in tear composition can be measured using electrochemical and optical biosensors.
  • Glucose, pH, and intraocular pressure can all be directly transmitted from biosensors to smartphone devices.
2. Drug Delivery Mechanisms
  • This is facilitated with the aid of nanoporous reservoirs or hydrogel matrices, allowing the drug of choice to be released when stimulated.
  • This makes it convenient to administer anti-inflammatory drugs, antimicrobials, and anti-glaucoma drugs locally, allowing maximum utilization and minimal side effects.
3. Battery Source
  • Such smart lenses contain micro-batteries, energy harvesting systems, and near-field communication (NFC) to enable the devices to work independently.
  • These glasses use tears like a biofuel, where glucose is converted into electrical energy through enzymes.

Smart 3D-Printed Contact Lens with Navigation Function Developed
Smart 3D-Printed Contact Lens with Navigation Function Developed
Smart 3D-printed contact lenses can now implement augmented reality (AR)-based navigation. This could be an eye-catching technological advancement.

Vision Correction to Health Correction

The applications for these smart lenses are wide-ranging:

Condition Smart Lens Role
Diabetes Continuous glucose monitoring from tears
Glaucoma Sensing and regulating intraocular pressure
Dry Eye Syndrome Real-time tear osmolarity tracking and lubricating drug delivery
Infections/Inflammation Biomarker detection and antibiotic delivery
Hormonal Imbalances Cortisol-level monitoring for stress and fatigue.

Apart from these functions, these smart contact lenses are also believed to treat Alzheimer's, which is a common dementia problem occurring in the elderly. With the help of two important proteins, tau protein and amyloid beta protein, which can be found in secretions like blood, saliva, CSF, and tears.

Though these have been proven through research, this does not make them useful in practice.


Contact Lens With Built in Camera Patented
Contact Lens With Built in Camera Patented
Samsung’s new smart contact lens has a built-in camera with a display that can project images straight into the user’s eye.

Challenges on the Horizon

Despite rapid advances, several technical and regulatory challenges remain:
  • Material biocompatibility and long-term wear safety
  • Sensor miniaturization without compromising vision or comfort
  • Data privacy and secure wireless transmission
  • Mass manufacturability and cost-effectiveness for public adoption
Researchers are also exploring soft electronics, flexible substrates, and self-cleaning surfaces to make smart lenses more practical and user-friendly.

Smart contact lenses produce a revolutionary breakthrough in the field of patient-specific, real-time health care tracking and medication delivery.

As the technology matures, smart lenses may become as essential as smartphones—offering a window into the body's internal state with each blink.

Reference:
  1. Emerging Smart Contact Lens Technology for Wearable Biosensors and Drug Delivery: Biomarkers in Tears - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/388695319_Emerging_Smart_Contact_Lens_Technology_for_Wearable_Biosensors_and_Drug_Delivery_Biomarkers_in_Tears)

Source-Medindia


