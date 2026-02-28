Sleeping Less in Your 50s? Your Risk of Atrial Fibrillation May Rise

New research shows shorter sleep increases atrial fibrillation risk in working-age adults, based on one week of heart monitoring data.

Highlights: Shorter sleep was linked to higher atrial fibrillation risk in adults in their 50s

The study used one-week ECG monitoring instead of self-reported sleep data

No strong link between sleep and AF was seen in retirees in their 70s

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is atrial fibrillation (AF)? A: AF is an irregular and often fast heartbeat that can increase the risk of stroke and heart failure. Q: How many hours of sleep are recommended for heart health? A: Most adults should aim for 7â€“8 hours of sleep per night for overall health. Q: Why was the link stronger in working-age adults? A: Researchers suggest stress and demanding schedules during working years may increase the impact of sleep loss on the heart. Q: Can improving sleep lower AF risk? A: The study suggests sleep may be a modifiable risk factor, meaning better sleep habits could help reduce risk. Q: Does sleeping longer always reduce heart risk? A: Not necessarily. Extremely long sleep did not show extra benefits, especially in older adults. Balanced sleep appears most important.

Getting at least 7 hours of healthy sleep per night may be more important for your heart than you think ()!A new study from researchers at Kumamoto University in Japan has found that sleeping fewer hours is linked to a higher risk of atrial fibrillation (AF), especially in adults in their 50s.AF is the most common type of irregular heartbeat. It can increase the risk of stroke and heart failure. While earlier research suggested sleep might play a role, most studies relied on people estimating how much they slept. This new research used a more accurate method.Researchers analysed data from over 36,000 adults in their 50s and 70s. Participants wore a special heart monitor for one week. The device not only recorded heart rhythm but also measured body movement to estimate actual sleep time.This allowed scientists to track real sleep patterns during daily life.The results showed a clear pattern: adults in their 50s who slept fewer hours had a significantly higher risk of AF. Each extra minute of sleep was linked to a small but measurable reduction in risk.Interestingly, the same link was not seen in adults in their 70s. Researchers believe work-related stress, busy schedules, and lifestyle pressures may make sleep loss more harmful during peak working years.“Our results provide objective evidence that sleep duration matters for heart rhythm health, particularly in working adults,” said Dr Tadashi Hoshiyama of Kumamoto University.This suggests that sleep may be a modifiable risk factor, meaning people can potentially lower their risk by improving sleep habits.While shorter sleep increased risk, very long sleep did not provide extra protection, especially in older adults. This suggests that balanced sleep, not too little and not excessive, may be ideal for heart health.Research shows that sleeping less than 6 hours or more than 8 hours is linked to a higher risk of atrial fibrillation, suggesting that around 7 hours of healthy sleep may be the sweet spot for heart rhythm health ()!Experts say modern lifestyles often reduce sleep time, especially among working professionals. Late nights, screen exposure, and stress can all shorten rest time.This study reinforces a simple but powerful message: sleep is not a luxury. It plays an important role in heart rhythm stability, particularly during midlife.Prioritizing consistent sleep may be one of the easiest steps working adults can take to support long-term heart health.If you’re in your 50s and cutting back on sleep to manage work or responsibilities, your heart rhythm could be affected. Making sleep a priority may help reduce future heart risks.Source-Medindia