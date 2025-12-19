Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, December 19). Sleep: Your Body's Passive Workout . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 19, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sleep-your-bodys-passive-workout-221875-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Sleep: Your Body's Passive Workout". Medindia. Dec 19, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sleep-your-bodys-passive-workout-221875-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Sleep: Your Body's Passive Workout". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sleep-your-bodys-passive-workout-221875-1.htm. (accessed Dec 19, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Sleep: Your Body's Passive Workout. Medindia, viewed Dec 19, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/sleep-your-bodys-passive-workout-221875-1.htm.