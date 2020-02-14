Sleep Well at Night: Smelling Your Lover's Shirt can Help You Catch Some Zzz’s

The scent of a romantic partner can improve sleep, suggests new psychology research from the University of British Columbia.The research team found that study participants who were exposed to their partner's scent overnight experienced better sleep quality, even though their partner was not physically present.said Marlise Hofer, the study's lead author and a graduate student in the UBC department of psychology.For the study, the researchers analyzed sleep data from 155 participants who were given two identical-looking t-shirts to use as pillowcases - one had been previously worn by their romantic partner, and the other had either been previously worn by a stranger or was clean.To capture body odour on the t-shirts, the participants' partners were given a clean t-shirt to wear for 24 hours, and were asked to refrain from using deodorant and scented body products, smoking, exercising and eating certain foods that could affect their body odour. The t-shirts were then frozen to preserve their scent.Each participant was then given two shirts to place over their pillows, without being told which one was which. They spent two consecutive nights sleeping with each t-shirt. Each morning, they completed a survey about how well-rested they felt. Their sleep quality was also objectively measured using an actigraphy sleep watch that monitored their movements throughout the night. At the end of the study, participants guessed if the shirts they had been sleeping with had previously been worn by their partner.Participants reported feeling more well-rested on the nights when they believed they were sleeping with their partner's scent. Moreover, regardless of their beliefs about scent exposure, data from the sleep watches indicated that objective sleep improved when participants were actually exposed to their partner's scent.said Frances Chen, the study's senior author and associate professor in the UBC department of psychology.The researchers say the physical presence of a long-term romantic partner is associated with positive health outcomes such as a sense of safety, calm and relaxation, which in turn leads to better sleep. By signaling recent physical proximity, the mere scent of a partner may have similar benefits.This research suggests that simple strategies such as taking a partner's scarf or shirt along when traveling may have measurable effects on our sleep. Future research might determine if the scent of a romantic partner has additional health benefits beyond the domains of stress and sleep."These findings reveal that--whether or not we are aware of it--a fascinating world of communication is happening right under our noses!" concludes Hofer.The research team is currently recruiting participants for a pilot study to investigate whether the scent of parents can improve their infant's sleep quality.Source: Eurekalert