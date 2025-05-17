Sleep-Heart Crisis: Just a Few Nights of Poor Sleep Can Hurt Your Heart

Even a few nights of poor sleep can elevate inflammatory proteins which are linked to heart disease.

Highlights: Even mild sleep deprivation raises heart-related inflammatory proteins

Inflammation markers surged in healthy young individuals after just a few sleepless nights

Positive effects of exercise persist but cannot replace proper sleep

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The overlooked trio: sleep duration, sampling time and physical exercise alter levels of olink-assessed blood biomarkers of cardiovascular risk



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Even three nights of sleeping just four hours can increase the levels of inflammatory proteins in your blood which are linked to heart failure. #medindia #sleep #hearthealth #inflammation’

Even three nights of sleeping just four hours can increase the levels of inflammatory proteins in your blood which are linked to heart failure. #medindia #sleep #hearthealth #inflammation’

Advertisements

Heart Health and Sleep Quality Are Deeply Connected

Advertisements

Inflammatory Proteins Rise Quickly With Sleep Loss

Advertisements

Exercise Helps, But Sleep Still Matters

Personalized Lifestyle Guidance for Heart Health

The overlooked trio: sleep duration, sampling time and physical exercise alter levels of olink-assessed blood biomarkers of cardiovascular risk - (https://biomarkerres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40364-025-00776-0)