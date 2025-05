Sleep-Heart Crisis: Just a Few Nights of Poor Sleep Can Hurt Your Heart

Even a few nights of poor sleep can elevate inflammatory proteins which are linked to heart disease.

Highlights: Even mild sleep deprivation raises heart-related inflammatory proteins

Inflammation markers surged in healthy young individuals after just a few sleepless nights

Positive effects of exercise persist but cannot replace proper sleep

The overlooked trio: sleep duration, sampling time and physical exercise alter levels of olink-assessed blood biomarkers of cardiovascular risk



Even three nights of sleeping just four hours can increase the levels of inflammatory proteins in your blood which are linked to heart failure. #medindia #sleep #hearthealth #inflammation’

Heart Health and Sleep Quality Are Deeply Connected

Inflammatory Proteins Rise Quickly With Sleep Loss

Exercise Helps, But Sleep Still Matters

Personalized Lifestyle Guidance for Heart Health

levels in the blood rise noticeably after just a few nights of, increasing the risk of. These molecular changes, published in, shed light on how even short-term sleep deprivation can contribute to cardiovascular problems ().Nearly half of the Swedish population experiences disrupted sleep regularly, especially shift workers. This growing issue prompted scientists to explore how insufficient sleep affects specific proteins in the blood that are associated with cardiovascular disease . The aim was to better understand these changes and explore possible ways to prevent them, according to physician Jonathan Cedernaes from Uppsala University.Ongoing lack of sleep has emerged as a significant public health challenge and is already linked to heart attack , stroke, and atrial fibrillation. Several lifestyle habits influence heart health, including diet, exercise, and sleep. To isolate sleep’s specific effects, researchers conducted the investigation in a lab where diet and activity were strictly controlled.Sixteen healthy young men with stable sleep routines took part in this controlled experiment. Over two separate sessions, participants spent nights in a sleep lab—once with(three nights of normal rest) and once with(only four hours each night). Blood samples were collected in the morning and evening during both sessions, as well as after a session of high-intensity physical exercise.In total, researchers tracked about. After the sleep-restricted nights, several of these proteins—particularly those linked to inflammation—showedlevels. TheseWhat stood out is that even. It suggests that damage from sleep loss may begin earlier than previously assumed, making prevention efforts all the more important.While exercise did activate beneficial changes in some proteins, including among sleep-deprived participants, the overall response varied. Some key proteins linked to the positive effects of exercise were elevated regardless of sleep, showing thatHowever, researchers caution that. Prior investigations indicate that exercising while sleep-deprived canthe heart’s muscle tissue, adding complexity to the balance between rest and activity.This work deepens our understanding of how critical adequate sleep is for protecting the heart. While physical exercise may offset some of the negative consequences of poor sleep, it cannot substitute for sleep’s essential roles in recovery and regulation.Future investigations aim to explore how these biological changes differ across genders, age groups, individuals with existing heart conditions, and those with varying sleep routines. These insights are expected to inform more personalized health recommendations that incorporate sleep as a cornerstone of cardiovascular disease prevention.Source-Medindia