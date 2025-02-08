Sip, Savor, Heal: The Power of Lemongrass Tea

Lemongrass isn't just for tea! It fights bacteria, reduces inflammation, aids digestion, and supports heart health- discover its amazing benefits.

Highlights: Lemongrass is packed with antioxidants, antibacterial properties, and anti-inflammatory benefits

It supports digestion, lowers cholesterol, and may even help in weight loss

Though generally safe, those on diuretics or with heart conditions should consult a doctor before consuming

Did you know?

Lemongrass is more than just a tea! From fighting bacteria to aiding digestion and heart health, this zesty herb is a wellness powerhouse. Have you tried it? #lemongrass #medindia’

Health Benefits of Lemongrass

Rich in Antioxidants

Antibacterial Properties

Reduces Inflammation

Lowers the Risk of Cancer

Supports a Healthy Digestive System

Diuretic

Lowers Systolic Blood Pressure

Controls Cholesterol

Aids in Weight Loss

Reduces Menstrual Cramps

How to Use Lemongrass in Your Daily Routine

Adverse Effects of Lemongrass

Lemongrass, or citronella, has a zesty, lemony flavor and perfume. It is a tall, stalky plant frequently used in Thai cuisine. It's frequently used as a pest repellant as well.Tea is one of the most common ways that lemongrass is consumed. Let's look at the possible health advantages and disadvantages of lemongrass.A 2021 review of research found that lemongrass includes a number of antioxidants that can help your body scavenge disease-causing free radicals. Notable antioxidants include chlogenic acid, sewertiajaponin and isoorientin. These antioxidants prevent malfunctioning of the cells inside the coronary arteries (1).One of the primary ingredients in lemongrass, citral, was found to have antibacterial qualities in the 2021 study described above (1). Lemongrass essential oil possessed antifungal and antibacterial properties (2).Furthermore, lemongrass essential oil showed antibacterial properties againstbacterium, the bacteria primarily responsible for tooth decay, according to a 2012 in vitro study (3). Subsequent investigation revealed that silver ions and lemongrass oil might cooperate to combat a variety of bacteria and fungi in vitro.Heart disease and stroke are believed to be influenced by inflammation. Research suggests that lemongrass may help reduce inflammation. Some of its components may help prevent your body from releasing specific signals that cause inflammation. Lemongrass also exhibits analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties (4).Lemongrass's citral is also believed to possess strong anticancer properties against certain cancer cells (4). It has several ingredients that may help prevent cancer, either by directly killing cells or by strengthening the immune system. This makes the body more capable of fending against cancer on its own. During radiation and chemotherapy, lemongrass tea is occasionally used as an adjuvant treatment.Lemongrass tea can help provide relief from upset stomach, cramping in the stomach, and other digestive issues. It may also be useful in preventing stomach ulcers in rodents, according to a 2012 study (5). According to the study, the stomach lining can be shielded from alcohol and aspirin harm by the essential oil of lemongrass leaves. Gastric ulcers are frequently caused by regular aspirin use.Lemongrass is a well-known diuretic. By increasing the frequency of urination, a diuretic helps your body get rid of extra fluid and sodium. Diuretics are frequently recommended for those who have liver failure, heart failure, and edema. According to a 2015 study with 50 women and 55 men, drinking lemongrass tea boosted urine production more than other drinks (6).In a 2011 study, 72 male volunteers drank either green tea or lemongrass tea. The systolic blood pressure of those who drank the lemongrass tea decreased moderately, but the diastolic blood pressure increased little. Their heart rates were also much lower (7).According to a 2021 review of research, essential oils and extracts from lemongrass have all demonstrated anti-hypertensive properties in both human and animal models (8). Researchers warn that men with cardiac issues should consume lemongrass sparingly to prevent harmful decreases in heart rate or elevated diastolic blood pressure, despite the fact that these findings are encouraging if you have high systolic blood pressure.The risk of heart attack or stroke increases with high cholesterol. A 2022 in vitro investigation, lemongrass extracts can stop the intestines from absorbing cholesterol (9). Researchers warned that more research is needed to validate these findings.Lemongrass tea helps you lose weight by boosting your metabolism. However, the majority of studies on lemongrass and weight loss are anecdotal rather than scientific. Drinking enough lemongrass can help you lose weight because it has been shown to have diuretic effects. Herbal teas like lemongrass can generally help you lose weight by taking the place of soft drinks and other sugar-sweetened beverages in your diet.Hot flashes, bloating, and menstruation cramps can all be naturally treated with lemongrass tea. According to a 2019 study, lemongrass has galactagogue qualities that encourage breast milk production. It is useful in promoting menstrual flow and reducing discomfort and cramping associated with the period.Lemongrass tea has not been studied enough to establish a recommended dosage for any given condition. Seek advice from a physician or certified natural health professional regarding dosage recommendations. Start with one cup per day to reduce the chance of adverse effects. You can drink more if you can handle this. If you have adverse symptoms, stop drinking the tea or reduce your intake.Try using lemongrass in your food if you don't like drinking the tea. Add a stalk or two to your favorite soup; chicken noodles go great with it. Before baking, you can also add it to fish or poultry. Lemongrass can be eaten raw, but because it tends to be stringy, chop it fine.Herbal teas and herbs are not well regulated, albeit some pre-packaged herbal teas have to adhere to FDA labeling regulations. You should only get herbal tea from a reliable producer to ensure that you receive a pure, high-quality product.Lemongrass is generally regarded as safe. Possible adverse effects consist of lightheadedness, increase in appetite, fatigue, increased urination, and dry mouth. Lemongrass may cause allergies in certain people.Lemongrass tea should not be consumed by people using prescription diuretics, with low heart rate, and low potassium levels. A doctor should always be consulted before taking any herbal supplements.In general, lemongrass tea is a safe and healthful herbal beverage. Lemongrass may be found at most natural food stores or is simple to grow. Lemongrass has been proven to have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and anticancer effects. However, it should never be used to treat any illness on your own or to replace prescription medicines without first seeing a doctor.Source-Medindia