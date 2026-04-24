Simple Ways To Manage Taste Changes During Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy can change how food tastes and reduce appetite. Here is how to manage it better.

Highlights: Chemotherapy can alter taste by affecting taste buds and sensory nerves

Loss of appetite is common and can impact nutrition during treatment

Simple dietary changes can help manage symptoms and improve intake

Does Chemotherapy Affect Taste Buds?

Why Appetite Decreases During Chemotherapy?

Common Taste Changes Experienced By Patients

Tips To Manage Taste Changes And Improve Appetite

When To Seek Medical Advice

Frequently Asked Questions

Alteration in Taste Perception in Cancer: Causes and Strategies of Treatment (Murtaza B, Hichami A, Khan AS, Ghiringhelli F and Khan NA (2017) Alteration in Taste Perception in Cancer: Causes and Strategies of Treatment. Front. Physiol. 8:134. doi: 10.3389/fphys.2017.00134) Chemotherapy-induced taste and smell changes influence food perception in cancer patients (Drareni K, Bensafi M, Giboreau A, Dougkas A. Chemotherapy-induced taste and smell changes influence food perception in cancer patients. Support Care Cancer. 2021 Apr;29(4):2125-2132. doi: 10.1007/s00520-020-05717-1. Epub 2020 Sep 1. PMID: 32870414.) Factors Influencing Chemotherapy-Induced Taste Alterations in Cancer Patients Receiving Cisplatin Treatment: A Path Analysis (Kurt B, Öksüzoğlu BÖÇ. Factors Influencing Chemotherapy-Induced Taste Alterations in Cancer Patients Receiving Cisplatin Treatment: A Path Analysis. Cancer Control. 2025 Jan-Dec;32:10732748251363323. doi: 10.1177/10732748251363323. Epub 2025 Jul 30. PMID: 40736312; PMCID: PMC12317178.) The Role of Nutritional Support for Cancer Patients in Palliative Care (Cotogni P, Stragliotto S, Ossola M, Collo A, Riso S, On Behalf Of The Intersociety Italian Working Group For Nutritional Support In Cancer. The Role of Nutritional Support for Cancer Patients in Palliative Care. Nutrients. 2021 Jan 22;13(2):306. doi: 10.3390/nu13020306. PMID: 33498997; PMCID: PMC7911232.)

Chemotherapy is a powerful treatment used to destroy cancer cells, but it can also affect healthy cells in the body. One common side effect experienced by patients is a change in taste and reduced appetite. These changes can make eating difficult and impact overall nutrition during treatment. Many patients report that food tastes metallic, bitter, or completely different from before (1). Understandinghelps patients prepare for this experience.These effects occur because chemotherapy drugs can. The body’s response to treatment can also. Together, these changes influence how food is perceived and enjoyed. Appetite loss can further complicate recovery by reducing nutrient intake.Taste buds are sensitive structures that help detect flavors, and they can be affected during chemotherapy. The drugs target rapidly dividing cells, which include taste receptor cells in the mouth. This can lead to. Patients may notice that familiar foods no longer taste the same.In addition to taste buds, chemotherapy can also. This can lead to distorted flavors or reduced ability to taste certain foods. Some individuals may experience a complete loss of taste, while others notice only mild changes (2). These variations depend on the type of treatment and individual response.Loss of appetite during chemotherapy is influenced by several physical and psychological factors. Nausea, fatigue, and changes in taste can reduce the desire to eat (3). Emotional stress and anxiety related to illness can also affect eating habits. These factors often work together, making it challenging to maintain adequate nutrition.Reduced appetite can lead to weight loss and decreased energy levels, which may impact recovery. Proper nutrition is essential to support the body during treatment and healing. Addressing appetite changes early can help prevent complications.may be easier to manage than large portions.Patients undergoing chemotherapy often report a range of taste changes that can vary in intensity. Ais one of the most commonly described sensations. Some. These changes can make it difficult to enjoy meals and maintain regular eating habits.Certain foods, especially meat and high-protein items, may become less appealing during treatment.(4). Preferences can change frequently, requiring flexibility in meal choices. Identifying foods that are easier to consume can improve nutritional intake.Managing taste changes involves simple adjustments that can make eating more comfortable and enjoyable.can enhance flavor and reduce unpleasant tastes.instead of metal ones may help reduce metallic sensations.can also improve taste perception.Eatingthroughout the day can help manage appetite loss. Includingensures that the body receives essential vitamins and minerals.is also important during treatment.can provide personalized dietary recommendations.While taste changes and appetite loss are common, severe or persistent symptoms should be discussed with a healthcare provider. Significant weight loss or inability to eat may require medical attention. Doctors can suggest medications or dietary adjustments to manage these effects. Early intervention can prevent complications and improve quality of life.Healthcare providers can also assess whether symptoms are related to treatment or other conditions. Regular monitoring ensures that patients receive appropriate support throughout their treatment journey. Open communication helps address concerns effectively.You should consult your oncologist or a dietitian for proper guidance.Chemotherapy can affect taste buds and nerves, causing metallic or altered taste.Yes, it is a common side effect due to physical and emotional factors.Most taste changes are temporary and improve after treatment ends.Eating small meals and choosing preferred foods can help improve appetite.Source-Medindia