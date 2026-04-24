Simple Ways To Manage Taste Changes During Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy can change how food tastes and reduce appetite. Here is how to manage it better.
- Chemotherapy can alter taste by affecting taste buds and sensory nerves
- Loss of appetite is common and can impact nutrition during treatment
- Simple dietary changes can help manage symptoms and improve intake
Does Chemotherapy Affect Taste Buds?Taste buds are sensitive structures that help detect flavors, and they can be affected during chemotherapy. The drugs target rapidly dividing cells, which include taste receptor cells in the mouth. This can lead to temporary or sometimes prolonged changes in taste perception. Patients may notice that familiar foods no longer taste the same.
In addition to taste buds, chemotherapy can also affect the nerves involved in taste sensation. This can lead to distorted flavors or reduced ability to taste certain foods. Some individuals may experience a complete loss of taste, while others notice only mild changes (2). These variations depend on the type of treatment and individual response.
Why Appetite Decreases During Chemotherapy?Loss of appetite during chemotherapy is influenced by several physical and psychological factors. Nausea, fatigue, and changes in taste can reduce the desire to eat (3). Emotional stress and anxiety related to illness can also affect eating habits. These factors often work together, making it challenging to maintain adequate nutrition.
Reduced appetite can lead to weight loss and decreased energy levels, which may impact recovery. Proper nutrition is essential to support the body during treatment and healing. Addressing appetite changes early can help prevent complications. Small, frequent meals may be easier to manage than large portions.
Common Taste Changes Experienced By PatientsPatients undergoing chemotherapy often report a range of taste changes that can vary in intensity. A metallic taste is one of the most commonly described sensations. Some foods may taste unusually bitter or sweet, while others may seem bland. These changes can make it difficult to enjoy meals and maintain regular eating habits.
Certain foods, especially meat and high-protein items, may become less appealing during treatment. Cold foods or mild flavors are often better tolerated by patients (4). Preferences can change frequently, requiring flexibility in meal choices. Identifying foods that are easier to consume can improve nutritional intake.
Tips To Manage Taste Changes And Improve AppetiteManaging taste changes involves simple adjustments that can make eating more comfortable and enjoyable. Using herbs, spices, and marinades can enhance flavor and reduce unpleasant tastes. Choosing plastic utensils instead of metal ones may help reduce metallic sensations. Maintaining good oral hygiene can also improve taste perception.
Eating small, frequent meals throughout the day can help manage appetite loss. Including nutrient-dense foods ensures that the body receives essential vitamins and minerals. Staying hydrated is also important during treatment. Consulting a dietitian can provide personalized dietary recommendations.
When To Seek Medical AdviceWhile taste changes and appetite loss are common, severe or persistent symptoms should be discussed with a healthcare provider. Significant weight loss or inability to eat may require medical attention. Doctors can suggest medications or dietary adjustments to manage these effects. Early intervention can prevent complications and improve quality of life.
Healthcare providers can also assess whether symptoms are related to treatment or other conditions. Regular monitoring ensures that patients receive appropriate support throughout their treatment journey. Open communication helps address concerns effectively. Managing side effects is a key part of cancer care.
Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich doctor should I consult for chemotherapy side effects?
You should consult your oncologist or a dietitian for proper guidance.
Why does food taste metallic during chemotherapy?
Chemotherapy can affect taste buds and nerves, causing metallic or altered taste.
Is loss of appetite common during cancer treatment?
Yes, it is a common side effect due to physical and emotional factors.
Can taste changes be permanent?
Most taste changes are temporary and improve after treatment ends.
How can I improve appetite during chemotherapy?
Eating small meals and choosing preferred foods can help improve appetite.
References:
- Alteration in Taste Perception in Cancer: Causes and Strategies of Treatment (Murtaza B, Hichami A, Khan AS, Ghiringhelli F and Khan NA (2017) Alteration in Taste Perception in Cancer: Causes and Strategies of Treatment. Front. Physiol. 8:134. doi: 10.3389/fphys.2017.00134)
- Chemotherapy-induced taste and smell changes influence food perception in cancer patients (Drareni K, Bensafi M, Giboreau A, Dougkas A. Chemotherapy-induced taste and smell changes influence food perception in cancer patients. Support Care Cancer. 2021 Apr;29(4):2125-2132. doi: 10.1007/s00520-020-05717-1. Epub 2020 Sep 1. PMID: 32870414.)
- Factors Influencing Chemotherapy-Induced Taste Alterations in Cancer Patients Receiving Cisplatin Treatment: A Path Analysis (Kurt B, Öksüzoğlu BÖÇ. Factors Influencing Chemotherapy-Induced Taste Alterations in Cancer Patients Receiving Cisplatin Treatment: A Path Analysis. Cancer Control. 2025 Jan-Dec;32:10732748251363323. doi: 10.1177/10732748251363323. Epub 2025 Jul 30. PMID: 40736312; PMCID: PMC12317178.)
- The Role of Nutritional Support for Cancer Patients in Palliative Care (Cotogni P, Stragliotto S, Ossola M, Collo A, Riso S, On Behalf Of The Intersociety Italian Working Group For Nutritional Support In Cancer. The Role of Nutritional Support for Cancer Patients in Palliative Care. Nutrients. 2021 Jan 22;13(2):306. doi: 10.3390/nu13020306. PMID: 33498997; PMCID: PMC7911232.)
Source-Medindia