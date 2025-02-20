About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Simple Diet Hack for Sharper Memory

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Feb 20 2025 3:35 PM

A brain expert reveals a simple dietary change that can enhance memory, focus, and overall brain function.

Highlights:
  • The brain requires nutrient-dense foods to stay sharp and energized
  • Lower-carb diets help stabilize blood sugar and improve focus
  • Swapping high-carb foods for healthier alternatives protects cognitive function
Brain health is crucial for maintaining cognitive function, memory retention, and overall mental clarity. Dr. Heather Sandison, a naturopathic doctor specializing in neurocognitive medicine, has spent over 15 years researching the brain and five years as a medical director at a memory care facility. Based on her extensive experience, she emphasizes the importance of proper nutrition in keeping the brain young, sharp, and energized (1 Trusted Source
Carbohydrates and cognitive function

Go to source).

The Brain’s Energy Demands

Although the brain constitutes only 2% of body weight, it is responsible for more than 20% of daily energy consumption. This means that the foods we eat play a vital role in cognitive function. A nutrient-rich, lower-carbohydrate diet provides essential building blocks for brain health, aiding in tissue repair, neurotransmitter production, and protection against harmful toxins.


Why Lower-Carb Foods Matter

Dr. Sandison strongly advocates for a diet that prioritizes nutrient-dense, lower-carb foods. Excess carbohydrates can cause blood sugar fluctuations, leading to lightheadedness, anxiety, fatigue, and poor concentration. By swapping out carb-heavy meals with lower-carb alternatives, individuals can achieve more stable energy levels and improved mental clarity.

Lower Carb Foods

Simple Steps to Improve Brain Health

If there’s one dietary change to implement for better brain function, Dr. Sandison recommends raising "carb-consciousness." This means being mindful of carbohydrate intake and making strategic substitutions. For instance, replacing processed grains with whole foods like vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats can provide sustained energy and reduce inflammation in the brain.


Additional Factors Affecting Brain Function

Beyond diet, stress levels and lifestyle choices significantly impact brain health. Chronic stress releases cortisol, which, when elevated for prolonged periods, can impair memory and cognitive function. Managing stress through mindfulness, meditation, and regular exercise can counteract these effects and support brain resilience.

Sleep is another crucial factor in maintaining cognitive sharpness. Inadequate rest disrupts the brain’s ability to consolidate memories and process information efficiently. Prioritizing quality sleep, reducing screen time before bed, and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can enhance cognitive performance.

Optimizing brain health requires a multifaceted approach that includes mindful eating, stress management, and healthy lifestyle habits. Lowering carbohydrate intake, incorporating nutrient-rich foods, and practicing stress-reducing activities can collectively enhance memory and cognitive function. By making small but impactful changes, individuals can support their brain’s longevity and overall well-being, ensuring sharper thinking and sustained mental clarity for years to come.

Reference:
  1. Carbohydrates and cognitive function - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29851417/)

Source-Medindia


