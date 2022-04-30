Simple 3 DIY Hair Masks for Healthy Hair

- Hair masks help moisturize, detoxify, and revive your hair during summer
- Egg, which is high in protein, contains nutritious ingredients that help restore your damaged hair
- Honey and banana have antibacterial ingredients. So, use it as a hair mask to get risk of hair loss
In summer, the blazing heat from the sun can dry your hair due to dust and pollution. Here are three hair masks that you can easily make at home.
The constantly rising temperatures bring in dehydration of our skin and scalp. Over cleansing and dryness in the air has significant negative impacts on hair health, such as dry and brittle hair and hair fall.
It's not possible every time to make a trip to the hair salon to cleanse and hydrate tresses. Good care can be taken at home with Handmade, organic, and chemical-free hair masks that can be made with readily available ingredients.
Egg White and Olive oil Hair MaskAn egg is high in protein and contains nutritious ingredients that aid in the restoration of damaged hair. Whisk together one or two egg whites (depending on the length of your hair) along with one teaspoon of olive oil. Apply to your hair and scalp. Leave the mask on for 20 minutes after covering your head with a shower cap or cotton cloth. This simple hair mask will help you get rid of dry hair.
Banana and Honey Hair MaskThe summer heat can irritate and itch your scalp, resulting in pain and hair loss. To accomplish so, you'll need an excellent remedy that will help you get rid of the problem. Use a hair mask with antibacterial ingredients like honey and banana.
Honey provides moisture to the scalp, while bananas contain potassium, which strengthens the roots. In a blender, combine one banana and 2-3 tablespoons of honey. Apply the paste to your hair and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it with cold water. This natural hair mask will make your hair silky and healthy while also improving the condition of your scalp.
Avocado + Almond Oil Hair MaskAvocado is a superfood with a high nutritional value that you should include in your diet. This luscious fruit can be used to provide extra softness and luster to your hair. Mash an avocado after peeling it. Toss the mashed avocado with a spoonful of almond oil and mix thoroughly. Begin spreading the mixture to the length of your hair, making sure the hair mask is properly distributed. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes after wrapping your head in a shower cap. Use a mild shampoo to wash your hair.
Source: IANS
