About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Simple 3 DIY Hair Masks for Healthy Hair

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 30, 2022 at 2:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Hair masks help moisturize, detoxify, and revive your hair during summer
  • Egg, which is high in protein, contains nutritious ingredients that help restore your damaged hair
  • Honey and banana have antibacterial ingredients. So, use it as a hair mask to get risk of hair loss

Simple 3 DIY Hair Masks for Healthy Hair

In summer, the blazing heat from the sun can dry your hair due to dust and pollution. Here are three hair masks that you can easily make at home.

The constantly rising temperatures bring in dehydration of our skin and scalp. Over cleansing and dryness in the air has significant negative impacts on hair health, such as dry and brittle hair and hair fall.

Beauty Checklist for Festive Season
Beauty Checklist for Festive Season
 During festive season, Follow simple beauty regimes and use good quality products to repair and rejuvenate your skin and hair.
Read More
Advertisement


It's not possible every time to make a trip to the hair salon to cleanse and hydrate tresses. Good care can be taken at home with Handmade, organic, and chemical-free hair masks that can be made with readily available ingredients.

Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist & Founder of Inatur shares easy-to-make hair masks from pantry staples to moisturize, detoxify, and revive hair.
Perfect Skin and Hair Care Tips for This Monsoon
Perfect Skin and Hair Care Tips for This Monsoon
 Monsoon rain comes as a welcome relief after the scorching summer heat. But, watch out, it can wreak havoc on your sensitive skin and flawless hair. Here are a few health tips to protect your skin and hair this rainy season.
Read More
Advertisement

Egg White and Olive oil Hair Mask

An egg is high in protein and contains nutritious ingredients that aid in the restoration of damaged hair. Whisk together one or two egg whites (depending on the length of your hair) along with one teaspoon of olive oil. Apply to your hair and scalp. Leave the mask on for 20 minutes after covering your head with a shower cap or cotton cloth. This simple hair mask will help you get rid of dry hair.

Banana and Honey Hair Mask

The summer heat can irritate and itch your scalp, resulting in pain and hair loss. To accomplish so, you'll need an excellent remedy that will help you get rid of the problem. Use a hair mask with antibacterial ingredients like honey and banana.

Honey provides moisture to the scalp, while bananas contain potassium, which strengthens the roots. In a blender, combine one banana and 2-3 tablespoons of honey. Apply the paste to your hair and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it with cold water. This natural hair mask will make your hair silky and healthy while also improving the condition of your scalp.

Avocado + Almond Oil Hair Mask

Avocado is a superfood with a high nutritional value that you should include in your diet. This luscious fruit can be used to provide extra softness and luster to your hair. Mash an avocado after peeling it. Toss the mashed avocado with a spoonful of almond oil and mix thoroughly. Begin spreading the mixture to the length of your hair, making sure the hair mask is properly distributed. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes after wrapping your head in a shower cap. Use a mild shampoo to wash your hair.



Source: IANS
Using These Kitchen Ingredients can Help to Keep Hair Fall Away
Using These Kitchen Ingredients can Help to Keep Hair Fall Away
 An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but try to include avocado, banana, coconut milk and carrot to keep hair fall away, suggests an expert.
Read More

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, April 30). Simple 3 DIY Hair Masks for Healthy Hair. Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 30, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/simple-3-diy-hair-masks-for-healthy-hair-206856-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Simple 3 DIY Hair Masks for Healthy Hair". Medindia. Apr 30, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/simple-3-diy-hair-masks-for-healthy-hair-206856-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Simple 3 DIY Hair Masks for Healthy Hair". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/simple-3-diy-hair-masks-for-healthy-hair-206856-1.htm. (accessed Apr 30, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Simple 3 DIY Hair Masks for Healthy Hair. Medindia, viewed Apr 30, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/simple-3-diy-hair-masks-for-healthy-hair-206856-1.htm.

Advertisement

Expert Tips for Healthy, Natural, Easy-to-make Hair Packs
Expert Tips for Healthy, Natural, Easy-to-make Hair Packs
 Seek help from nature to make packs for nourishing hair and to treat damaged locks, hair fall, dandruff and dry tresses that are stories of most women's lives advises an expert.
Read More
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
International Day of Immunology 2022 —
International Day of Immunology 2022 — "Vaccines"
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 — Let's Act Together
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 — Let's Act Together
View all
Recommended Reading
Causes of Hair LossCauses of Hair Loss
Hair AnalysisHair Analysis
Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest TreatmentsHair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments
Hair Loss in MenHair Loss in Men
Hair Loss in WomenHair Loss in Women
Hair Replacement for MenHair Replacement for Men
Hair Replacement for WomenHair Replacement for Women
Hair RestorationHair Restoration
Silicone Hair TreatmentSilicone Hair Treatment
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Analysis Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women Hair Replacement for Men Hair Silicone Hair Treatment 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood Pressure Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug - Food Interactions Indian Medical Journals Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE