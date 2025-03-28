Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, March 28). Silent Biomarkers: Circulating Nucleic Acids for Non-Invasive Diagnostics . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 28, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/silent-biomarkers-circulating-nucleic-acids-for-non-invasive-diagnostics-219374-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Silent Biomarkers: Circulating Nucleic Acids for Non-Invasive Diagnostics". Medindia. Mar 28, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/silent-biomarkers-circulating-nucleic-acids-for-non-invasive-diagnostics-219374-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Silent Biomarkers: Circulating Nucleic Acids for Non-Invasive Diagnostics". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/silent-biomarkers-circulating-nucleic-acids-for-non-invasive-diagnostics-219374-1.htm. (accessed Mar 28, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Silent Biomarkers: Circulating Nucleic Acids for Non-Invasive Diagnostics. Medindia, viewed Mar 28, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/silent-biomarkers-circulating-nucleic-acids-for-non-invasive-diagnostics-219374-1.htm.