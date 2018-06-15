medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Sibling’s Rheumatoid Arthritis – A Risk for Acute Coronary Syndrome

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 15, 2018 at 8:21 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Having siblings with rheumatoid arthritis increases the risk for acute coronary syndrome.
  • This provides evidence of shared susceptibility between rheumatoid arthritis and acute coronary syndrome.
  • Efforts to bring down cardiovascular diseases must go beyond rheumatoid arthritis disease control.
An increased risk of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is observed in individuals who have siblings with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to the European League Against Rheumatism.
Sibling’s Rheumatoid Arthritis – A Risk for Acute Coronary Syndrome
Sibling’s Rheumatoid Arthritis – A Risk for Acute Coronary Syndrome

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects a person's joints, causing pain and disability. It can also affect internal organs. RA is more common in older people, but there is also a high prevalence in young adults, adolescents and even children, and it affects women more frequently than men.

"We welcome these results as they contribute to our understanding of cardiovascular risk in patients with rheumatoid arthritis," said Professor Thomas Dörner, Chairperson of the Abstract Selection Committee, EULAR. "This is important because cardiovascular disease is the main driver for the increased morbidity and mortality seen in patients."

ACS is an umbrella term used to describe a range of conditions associated with the sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart such as a heart attack or unstable angina. Recent studies have demonstrated that severity of RA disease is associated with the risk of ACS, suggesting that it is the RA disease itself contributing to the excess risk.

A recently published report demonstrated that despite more efficient control of inflammation in RA during recent years, the excess risk for ACS among patients with RA compared to the general population remains elevated.3 This suggests there may be a shared susceptibility between the two conditions. To examine this, study authors investigated the risk of ACS in siblings of individuals with RA. If there were shared susceptibility between the two conditions, non-RA siblings would also have an increased risk of ACS due to their similar genetic set-up and background.

"Our results provide evidence of shared susceptibility between RA and ACS," said Dr Helga Westerlind, Karolinska Institutet (study author). "Although the nature of this needs to be further investigated, we believe that to bring down the cardiovascular risk in patients with RA, cardio-preventive measures must go beyond optimized RA disease control."

Results showed that patients with early RA and their siblings were 44 percent and 23 percent more likely to suffer from an ACS event than matched comparator subjects from the general population. A direct comparison of patients with RA to their siblings demonstrated that those with RA had a 19 percent higher risk of ACS than their siblings.

This Swedish Rheumatology Quality (SRQ) register is linked to the Swedish Multigenerational Register, Patient Register, the Cause of Death register, and the Total Population Register. Through this, investigators identified 7,492 patients with RA from the SRQ (1996-2015) who had 10,671 full siblings, the patients with RA were matched for age and gender with 35,120 comparator subjects along with their 47,137 full siblings.

References:
  1. OP0136 Siblings of Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis are at Increased Risk of Acute Coronary Syndrome - ( http://ard.bmj.com/content/77/Suppl_2/119.1)


    2. Source-Eurekalert
    Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Physiotherapy for Arthritis

Physiotherapy for Arthritis

Physiotherapy enables patients with debilitating disease to regain loss of function in their muscles, and joints. Physiotherapy for rheumatoid arthritis involves electrostimulation and hydrotherapy.

Tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Are you experiencing pain in the joints? You might have Rheumatoid arthritis, a condition affecting joints and results in pain and joint deformities. It is diagnosed by radiology and blood tests.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.

Knee Replacement

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Oligoarthritis

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Reiter’s syndrome

Reiter’s syndrome

Reiter’s syndrome also known as Reactive arthritis, Reiter’s disease is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders associated with Reiter’s syndrome.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

More News on:

Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Knee Replacement Reiter’s syndrome Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Hypermobility Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the ...

 Botulism

Botulism

Botulism is a rare but potentially lethal illness caused by botulinum neurotoxin released by the ...

 Baricitinib

Baricitinib

Baricitinib tablets for oral use were approved by FDA recently to use in patients with rheumatoid ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...