Should Alzheimer's Be Diagnosed Sooner in Women With Down Syndrome?

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 18 2025 3:48 PM

Women with Down syndrome show more advanced Alzheimer’s brain changes than men at diagnosis, pointing to the need for sex-specific care.

Highlights:
  • Women with Down syndrome have higher levels of key Alzheimer’s proteins at diagnosis than men
  • The occipital lobe shows particularly greater beta-amyloid and tau burden in women
  • Findings point to a need for sex-specific approaches in diagnosis timing and Alzheimer's treatment research
A new study from the University of California, Irvine, has revealed a striking sex-based difference in how Alzheimer’s disease manifests in people with Down syndrome.
Although both are diagnosed at the same average age, women show more advanced brain changes, suggesting that the disease progresses further in women by the time signs become noticeable (1 Trusted Source
Age and sex are associated with Alzheimer's disease neuropathology in Down syndrome

Go to source).

These alterations were measured through levels of two hallmark proteins—beta-amyloid and phosphorylated tau—in postmortem brain tissue. Women displayed higher accumulations of these proteins, especially in the occipital lobe, a region typically affected later in both Alzheimer’s and Down syndrome–related dementia.

Why These Differences Matter

Dr. Elizabeth Andrews, lead author (PhD candidate), emphasized: “Understanding selective vulnerabilities within the brain and how these differ in women versus men will help us to better navigate treatment outcomes. We're learning the importance of modifiable risk factors, which include accounting for sex-specific risk.”

Additionally, Professor Elizabeth Head (Pathology) noted: “If women with Down syndrome are further along in disease progression at diagnosis, it could change how we time interventions and interpret outcomes in clinical trials. This research could help tailor therapies more effectively, not just for people with Down syndrome, but for the broader Alzheimer’s population as well.”

Next Steps for Research and Treatment

Researchers are now investigating whether these sex-based differences extend beyond amyloid and tau to other brain abnormalities—like blood vessel health and white matter connectivity—and how these findings may align with clinical biomarkers.

These discoveries underscore the importance of precision medicine in Alzheimer’s care—especially for those with Down syndrome. Clinicians and trial designers may need to adopt sex-specific timelines and strategies to improve outcomes in both DS and general population.

Reference:
  1. Age and sex are associated with Alzheimer's disease neuropathology in Down syndrome - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.70408)

