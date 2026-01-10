Shocking Link Found Between Meat and Urinary Infections

Up to 18% of UTIs may originate from bacteria linked to food animals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Is Zoonotic E. Coli In Urinary Tract Infections?

A: Zoonotic E. coli refers to E. coli bacteria that originate from animals and later infect humans, including causing urinary tract infections.

Q: How Many Urinary Tract Infections Are Linked To Food Animals?

A: According to the study, around 18 percent of urinary tract infections may be linked to bacteria from food animals.

Q: Are Poultry Products Linked To Zoonotic Urinary Tract Infections?

A: Yes, poultry such as chicken and turkey showed the highest contamination rates and were strongly linked to zoonotic E. coli strains.

Q: Who Is Most At Risk For Zoonotic Urinary Tract Infections?

A: Women and older adults, especially those living in high poverty neighborhoods, were more likely to experience zoonotic urinary tract infections.

Q: Can Proper Cooking Reduce Zoonotic E. Coli Risk?

A: Yes, thorough cooking, careful food handling, and avoiding cross contamination can significantly reduce the risk of zoonotic E. coli exposure.