Shocking Link Found Between Meat and Urinary Infections

Up to 18% of UTIs may originate from bacteria linked to food animals.
- Study finds zoonotic E. coli may cause nearly 18% of UTIs
- Poultry products are the most frequent source of contamination
- High poverty areas showed the greatest infection risk
Zoonotic Escherichia coli and urinary tract infections in Southern California
Go to source).
TOP INSIGHT
Some everyday UTIs may begin with bacteria from the food we cook and eat
#UTIHealth #FoodSafety #Medindia
Zoonotic E. Coli And Urinary Tract InfectionsThe study analyzed thousands of E. coli samples from both retail meat and people treated for UTIs across Southern California between 2017 and 2021. The findings were eye opening. About 18 percent of UTIs were linked to strains believed to come from food animals. In communities facing high poverty, that proportion rose to 21.5 percent. Women carried the highest burden, with nearly 1 in 5 women’s UTIs linked to animal origin bacteria. Older men also appeared more affected than younger men. The researchers warn that this trend highlights an under-recognized route of infection.
Public Health Impact Of Zoonotic Urinary Tract InfectionsUrinary tract infections are already one of the most common bacterial infections worldwide, affecting millions each year. Most people assume their infection starts from bacteria already present in the body. This study challenges that belief, suggesting that unsafe handling or consumption of meat may be a hidden factor. The researchers emphasize that poultry products showed the highest contamination rates, meaning chicken and turkey were the most frequent carriers of zoonotic E. coli strains.
Socioeconomic Gaps In Urinary Tract Infection RiskOne of the more striking findings was the link between poverty and infection risk. People living in high poverty neighborhoods were 1.6 times more likely to have UTIs caused by animal origin E. coli. The authors believe that retail food handling conditions, access to food safety resources, and kitchen hygiene may all play a role. This makes zoonotic transmission not only a health issue but also a social equity concern.
This research shows that nearly one in five UTIs in a major US region may be connected to bacteria originally found in animals. It highlights the importance of safe food handling, thorough cooking, and awareness when preparing raw meat. UTIs are common, but knowing how they may begin gives individuals and policymakers an opportunity to reduce preventable infections.
Your health decisions matter. Small steps like washing hands, cooking food well, and avoiding cross contamination can protect you and your loved ones.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What Is Zoonotic E. Coli In Urinary Tract Infections?
A: Zoonotic E. coli refers to E. coli bacteria that originate from animals and later infect humans, including causing urinary tract infections.
Q: How Many Urinary Tract Infections Are Linked To Food Animals?
A: According to the study, around 18 percent of urinary tract infections may be linked to bacteria from food animals.
Q: Are Poultry Products Linked To Zoonotic Urinary Tract Infections?
A: Yes, poultry such as chicken and turkey showed the highest contamination rates and were strongly linked to zoonotic E. coli strains.
Q: Who Is Most At Risk For Zoonotic Urinary Tract Infections?
A: Women and older adults, especially those living in high poverty neighborhoods, were more likely to experience zoonotic urinary tract infections.
Q: Can Proper Cooking Reduce Zoonotic E. Coli Risk?
A: Yes, thorough cooking, careful food handling, and avoiding cross contamination can significantly reduce the risk of zoonotic E. coli exposure.
- Zoonotic Escherichia coli and urinary tract infections in Southern California - (https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/mbio.01428-25)
Source-Medindia