Severe Bleeding After Birth May Threaten Heart Health for 15 Years

Women who suffer from severe bleeding after childbirth face a lasting elevated risk of heart disease, stroke, and blood clots.

Highlights: Severe postpartum bleeding increases risk of heart disease by 76 percent

increases risk of heart disease by 76 percent Blood clot incidents are over twice as likely in women with severe postpartum bleeding

in women with severe postpartum bleeding Heart health risks may persist for up to 15 years after childbirth

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Postpartum hemorrhage and long-term cardiovascular disease risk: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

#Severe_bleeding after childbirth can increase the risk of #heartdisease by 76 percent and #bloodclots by over 200 percent, effects that can last up to 15 years. #medindia #hearthealth #maternalhealth #postpartum’

#Severe_bleeding after childbirth can increase the risk of #heartdisease by 76 percent and #bloodclots by over 200 percent, effects that can last up to 15 years. #medindia #hearthealth #maternalhealth #postpartum’

Advertisement

Prolonged Impact on the Heart and Blood Vessels

Advertisement

Global Analysis Reveals Systemic Health Risks

Advertisement

A Call for Extended Postpartum Care

Maternal Health Disparities and the Global Context

Understanding the Biological Connection

Postpartum hemorrhage and long-term cardiovascular disease risk: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14767058.2025.2507103)

Women who experienceare up to 76 percent more likely to develop cardiovascular conditions such as, and more than twice as likely to suffer, according to a new analysis spanning nearly four decades of global health data ().This large-scale review examined data from overacross regions including Europe, North America, and Asia. The findings suggest that the impact of postpartum bleeding extends well beyond the immediate danger, with heart-related complications potentially persisting up toThe increased risk is especially, but researchers found that it does not stop there. The long-term cardiovascular burden was even greater among women who had hypertensive disorders during pregnancy , such as preeclampsia , or those who required blood transfusions.The authors suggest that postpartum bleeding may lead to—the body's ability to regulate blood flow and oxygen delivery, which can contribute to chronic cardiovascular issues over time.Published in, the findings are drawn from ten studies conducted between 1986 and 2018, involving countries such as South Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, and the United States. These studies covered diverse populations and tracked outcomes from 3 to 31 years.Advanced statistical methods were used to account for variations in study design and participant demographics. A key finding was that women who—particularly those who required transfusions, were significantlylater in life.The lead author, Dr. Manggala Pasca Wardhana from Airlangga University in Indonesia, emphasized that postpartum bleeding should not be seen as a short-term emergency. “It may have lasting effects on a woman’s heart health, even years after childbirth,” she explained. She called for a broader approach to maternal healthcare, including long-term cardiovascular monitoring.for women who experienced significant bleeding could be a low-cost intervention with high impact. Such care could allow early detection and help prevent future heart disease or clotting complications.. While the analysis highlights urgent needs in maternal care, most of the data came from high-income countries. This leaves a gap in understanding how these risks play out in low- and middle-income countries, where healthcare access and emergency support are limited.Authors acknowledged that without stratified data from these regions, the global applicability of their conclusions remains limited. However, they noted that disparities in postpartum care and cardiovascular follow-up likely influence outcomes and contribute to variation in risk levels.The connection between severe bleeding and long-term heart problems is complex. Co-author Fiqih Faizara Ustadi noted that further investigation is needed into the biological mechanisms that drive this prolonged risk. The current evidence points towardtriggered by major blood loss during delivery.Updated clinical guidelines could help incorporate long-term cardiovascular risk into the care of women who experience severe postpartum bleeding, ensuring comprehensive follow-up and timely intervention when needed.In conclusion, severe postpartum bleeding is more than a short-term emergency—it can leave lasting damage to a woman’s cardiovascular system, with risks extending up to 15 years after childbirth.These findings point out the need for long-term postpartum care that includes cardiovascular monitoring, especially in settings where maternal health services are limited.Source-Medindia