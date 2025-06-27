Severe Bleeding After Birth May Threaten Heart Health for 15 Years

Women who suffer from severe bleeding after childbirth face a lasting elevated risk of heart disease, stroke, and blood clots.
- Severe postpartum bleeding increases risk of heart disease by 76 percent
- Blood clot incidents are over twice as likely in women with severe postpartum bleeding
- Heart health risks may persist for up to 15 years after childbirth
Postpartum hemorrhage and long-term cardiovascular disease risk: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis
Go to source). This large-scale review examined data from over 9.7 million women across regions including Europe, North America, and Asia. The findings suggest that the impact of postpartum bleeding extends well beyond the immediate danger, with heart-related complications potentially persisting up to 15 years after delivery.
#Severe_bleeding after childbirth can increase the risk of #heartdisease by 76 percent and #bloodclots by over 200 percent, effects that can last up to 15 years. #medindia #hearthealth #maternalhealth #postpartum’
Prolonged Impact on the Heart and Blood VesselsThe increased risk is especially high within the first year following childbirth, but researchers found that it does not stop there. The long-term cardiovascular burden was even greater among women who had hypertensive disorders during pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, or those who required blood transfusions.
The authors suggest that postpartum bleeding may lead to lasting disruptions in hemodynamic stability—the body's ability to regulate blood flow and oxygen delivery, which can contribute to chronic cardiovascular issues over time.
Global Analysis Reveals Systemic Health RisksPublished in The Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine, the findings are drawn from ten studies conducted between 1986 and 2018, involving countries such as South Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, and the United States. These studies covered diverse populations and tracked outcomes from 3 to 31 years.
Advanced statistical methods were used to account for variations in study design and participant demographics. A key finding was that women who experienced more severe postpartum bleeding—particularly those who required transfusions, were significantly more likely to suffer cardiovascular complications later in life.
A Call for Extended Postpartum CareThe lead author, Dr. Manggala Pasca Wardhana from Airlangga University in Indonesia, emphasized that postpartum bleeding should not be seen as a short-term emergency. “It may have lasting effects on a woman’s heart health, even years after childbirth,” she explained. She called for a broader approach to maternal healthcare, including long-term cardiovascular monitoring.
Routine heart check-ups after childbirth for women who experienced significant bleeding could be a low-cost intervention with high impact. Such care could allow early detection and help prevent future heart disease or clotting complications.
Maternal Health Disparities and the Global ContextAn estimated 14 million women suffer postpartum bleeding annually, contributing to over 20 percent of maternal deaths worldwide. While the analysis highlights urgent needs in maternal care, most of the data came from high-income countries. This leaves a gap in understanding how these risks play out in low- and middle-income countries, where healthcare access and emergency support are limited.
Authors acknowledged that without stratified data from these regions, the global applicability of their conclusions remains limited. However, they noted that disparities in postpartum care and cardiovascular follow-up likely influence outcomes and contribute to variation in risk levels.
Understanding the Biological ConnectionThe connection between severe bleeding and long-term heart problems is complex. Co-author Fiqih Faizara Ustadi noted that further investigation is needed into the biological mechanisms that drive this prolonged risk. The current evidence points toward a mix of circulatory instability and possible systemic effects triggered by major blood loss during delivery.
Updated clinical guidelines could help incorporate long-term cardiovascular risk into the care of women who experience severe postpartum bleeding, ensuring comprehensive follow-up and timely intervention when needed.
In conclusion, severe postpartum bleeding is more than a short-term emergency—it can leave lasting damage to a woman’s cardiovascular system, with risks extending up to 15 years after childbirth.
These findings point out the need for long-term postpartum care that includes cardiovascular monitoring, especially in settings where maternal health services are limited.
Reference:
- Postpartum hemorrhage and long-term cardiovascular disease risk: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14767058.2025.2507103)
Source-Medindia